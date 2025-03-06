Department of Health – Abu Dhabi strengthens global healthcare ties with Russia

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Mar, 2025) The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH) has successfully concluded a strategic delegation visit to Russia.

The visit fostered groundbreaking collaborations in healthcare innovation, precision medicine, genomics, and longevity research.

The delegation engaged with senior officials, leading research centres, and industry pioneers, aligning with Abu Dhabi’s vision to build one of the world’s most intelligent and integrated healthcare systems while positioning the emirate as a global hub for life sciences and medical innovation.

Led by Dr. Noura Al Ghaithi, Under-Secretary of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), the Abu Dhabi delegation, met with Mikhail Murashko, Russian Minister of Health. The meeting focused on exploring avenues for collaboration in vaccine development, medical education, genomics and research.

The Abu Dhabi delegation also met with prominent Russian institutions, including Sechenov University, the Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology (MIPT), the Dmitry Rogachev National Research Centre, and the Gamaleya National Research Centre, to explore opportunities for academic exchanges, joint research initiatives, and medical education programmes.

The discussions highlighted the potential for conducting clinical trials for the newly developed cancer vaccine and enhancing collaboration in genomics, precision medicine, and oncology, and capacity building in communicable diseases. Additionally, the delegation engaged with several Emirati medical students enrolled at leading Russian universities.

The delegation explored strategic partnerships with Russia’s leading healthcare facilities, including the Medsi Group, the National Medical Center of Oncology (N.N. Blokhin Cancer Center), and the Marshak Clinic.

These discussions focused on advanced treatment protocols, rehabilitation services, addiction treatment, and mental healthcare, and opportunities to enhance patient care and treatment outcomes.

Recognising the critical role of innovation in shaping the future of healthcare, the delegation met with the Skolkovo Innovation Centre, Russia’s leading technology hub, and Biocad Pharmaceutical Company, a prominent biotech and pharmaceutical organisation. The discussions explored collaboration opportunities with biotech and medtech initiatives in Abu Dhabi, strengthening drug availability, particularly in gene therapy and advanced treatment options, and fostering innovation in digital health and precision medicine.

Commenting on the success of the visit, Dr. Noura Al Ghaithi, Under-Secretary of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), stated, “This mission marks a significant milestone in Abu Dhabi’s commitment to advancing global healthcare collaboration. Through our engagements with Russia’s leading institutions, we have identified key areas for joint research and innovation. This initiative paves the way for long-term partnerships that will drive excellence in medical research and healthcare delivery for communities around all the world.”

The delegation also extended an official invitation to Russian healthcare leaders to participate in the upcoming Abu Dhabi Global Health Week 2025, reinforcing global cooperation in life sciences and medical research. This premier event will provide a platform for knowledge exchange, strategic networking, and investment opportunities, allowing Russian experts to showcase their innovations while gaining insights into Abu Dhabi’s cutting-edge healthcare advancements and regulatory frameworks.