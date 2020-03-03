Department of Health - Abu Dhabi suspends international patient care services due to coronavirus

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Mar, 2020) The Department of Health - Abu Dhabi, DoH, the regulator of the healthcare sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, has announced the temporary suspension of international patient care, IPC, services.

This decision comes in line with DoH’s continuous efforts to prioritise patients’ health and safety while ensuring that all precautionary measures are being taken in light of the new coronavirus, Covid-19, outbreak to limit the risk of contagion.

DoH reaffirmed its cooperation with all the concerned authorities including the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company, SEHA, to ensure that IPC patients have access to comprehensive, continuous and timely healthcare services, taking into consideration their health condition until it is safe for patients to be sent abroad for treatment.

Commenting on the announcement, Hind Al Zaabi, Acting Director of International Patient Care Division at DoH, said, "As soon as the World Health Organisation declared the new coronavirus, COVID-19, a global health emergency, we deemed it crucial to take immediate action and implement rigorous measures to control the spread of the virus. Taking protective measures are essential to ensure the health and safety of our society."

The Department of Health - Abu Dhabi has urged the public to reach out to the ISTIJABA call centre on 8001717 in case of any inquiries regarding Covid-19. For enquiries related to IPC services, people can contact the concerned division on 024175555.

DoH through its command centre keeps monitoring around-the-clock the treatment of its UAE international patients and stays in touch with them continuously.