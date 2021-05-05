UrduPoint.com
Department Of Health - Abu Dhabi To Launch 'Next Generation Nurses' Programme

Wed 05th May 2021

Department of Health - Abu Dhabi to launch ‘Next Generation Nurses’ programme

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th May, 2021) The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi will launch a new educational programme, entitled, "Next Generation Nurses."

The programme is targeted at nursing professionals in the emirate to improve their skills and enhance their capabilities, enabling them to provide world-class healthcare services in line with the latest international practices and drive the sector’s success.

The new programme is set to commence in June 2021, when the first batch of 250 nurses will begin an intensive training four-stage course. After passing each stage, participating nurses will receive a special badge identifying their classification as per the following order: qualified nurse, experienced nurse, professional nurse, and distinguished nurse.

The programme will be implemented in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), the Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Zayed Military Hospital, the Fatima College of Health Sciences, Mediclinic middle East, VPS Healthcare and NMC Healthcare.

Dr. Rashed Al Suwaidi, Executive Director of Healthcare Workforce Planning at the Department, said, "Medical education is a key element of the department’s strategy and the launch of the programme strongly reflects the department’s ambition to provide world-class health services in Abu Dhabi, in line with the highest international standards and best practices, and in collaboration with our partners."

"The programme is an investment in aspiring nurses in Abu Dhabi and aims to boost their clinical and nursing skills, enabling them to play a vital role, as they represent 52 percent of all healthcare professionals working within the emirate. The programme will also provide them with the necessary support to master the art of communication and polish up their nursing skills across all levels, by offering them a supportive environment for professional growth," he added.

The programme is expected to benefit over 15,000 nurses working in the emirate's health sector.

