Department of Health – Abu Dhabi unveils 'Genomics For Longevity' report

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Apr, 2025) The Department of Health - Abu Dhabi (DoH), in collaboration with Oliver Wyman, a global management consulting firm and a business of Marsh McLennan (MMC), today released a comprehensive report titled “Genomics For Longevity” at Abu Dhabi Global Health Week (ADGHW).

The report explores the transformative potential of genomics in enhancing clinical outcomes, driving economic growth, and supporting Abu Dhabi’s strategic vision for precision medicine.

The report, unveiled under the theme “Towards longevity: Redefined health and wellbeing,” highlights Abu Dhabi’s role as a pioneer in precision medicine and longevity-focused healthcare.

The “Genomics For Longevity” report outlines a detailed framework and phased roadmap for integrating genomics across Abu Dhabi’s healthcare systems. It emphasises the potential of genomics to revolutionise health by providing personalised treatment plans that cater to individual genetic profiles.

The framework is centred on three strategic pillars: enabling technology, policy and governance and talent development, each designed to build a resilient and scalable genomics ecosystem.

Dr. Asma Ibrahim Al Mannaei, Executive Director of the Health Life Science Sector at DoH, commented, “In a fast-evolving field like genomics, agility and foresight are essential to ensure policies strike a balance between safety, innovation, and the constant flow of emerging evidence. This report is not just a roadmap, it is a call to action for policymakers, investors and health system leaders to shape a new era of personalised care.

"

Sumit Sharma, Partner and Head of Health and Life Sciences for India, middle East & Africa at Oliver Wyman, said Abu Dhabi’s commitment to integrating genomics into its healthcare system marks a transformative step towards precision medicine. This positions Abu Dhabi as a leader in longevity and data-driven medical care and promises significant economic growth and societal benefits.

Dr. Nicole Sirotin, CEO of The Institute for Healthier Living Abu Dhabi (IHLAD) - the world’s first licensed health longevity medicine centre and a contributor to the report, said, “In a region where early onset of diabetes and cancer is prevalent, personalised prevention through genomics can be transformative. The fusion of cutting-edge research and rigorous clinical practice exemplifies Abu Dhabi’s leading approach to precision, preventive healthcare.”

The report highlights that by mapping genetic and epigenetic risk factors and intervening with precision therapies, chronic illnesses such as diabetes and cardiovascular disorders could be reduced by 20–30 percent on a population level. These efforts are underpinned by Abu Dhabi’s robust digital infrastructure, tech-savvy population, and the Emirate’s strategic prioritisation of public health.

Additionally, the Emirate Genome Programme, already one of the largest population sequencing efforts in the region with 800,000 genomes sequenced, lays a strong foundation for this transformation.