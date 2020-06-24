Department of Health-Abu Dhabi, urges people to cooperate with National Screening Program teams

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jun, 2020) As part of its new healthcare programme aimed at preserving the health of senior citizens and individuals with chronic diseases, the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, DoH, has urged all Abu Dhabi residents to cooperate with the National Screening Programme teams who are currently conducting COVID-19 tests throughout the emirate.

The initiative aims at evaluating the situation from an epidemiological perspective and ensure the health and safety of citizens and residents.

The campaign’s focus will be on areas with high population density, and individuals who are most vulnerable to complications from potential infection, including the elderly and people with chronic diseases.

The screening teams have already started their work in several areas and will expand their reach to cover the entire emirate.

"This initiative is part of our healthcare programme which we launched along with our partners to ensure the health and safety of the elderly and individuals with chronic diseases- who are more prone to the complications resulting from coronavirus infection.

We urge the cooperation of all citizens and residents with the screening teams to enable them to perform their tasks with ease and efficiency, to successfully complete the programme", said Dr. Jamal Mohammed Al Kaabi, Acting Undersecretary of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi.

"The programme also highlights the services that the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi provides to the targeted segments, including our Remote Care platform and mobile clinics, which were launched to provide easy access to medical needs," he added.

Dr. Al Kaabi said that these tests are not dependent on the epidemiological situation of each area. This means conducting the screenings in a specific location is not related to an increase in the number of infections. "These are precautionary measures to ensure the safety of our communities, and limit the spread of the virus," he explained.