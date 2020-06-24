UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Department Of Health-Abu Dhabi, Urges People To Cooperate With National Screening Program Teams

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 11:30 PM

Department of Health-Abu Dhabi, urges people to cooperate with National Screening Program teams

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jun, 2020) As part of its new healthcare programme aimed at preserving the health of senior citizens and individuals with chronic diseases, the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, DoH, has urged all Abu Dhabi residents to cooperate with the National Screening Programme teams who are currently conducting COVID-19 tests throughout the emirate.

The initiative aims at evaluating the situation from an epidemiological perspective and ensure the health and safety of citizens and residents.

The campaign’s focus will be on areas with high population density, and individuals who are most vulnerable to complications from potential infection, including the elderly and people with chronic diseases.

The screening teams have already started their work in several areas and will expand their reach to cover the entire emirate.

"This initiative is part of our healthcare programme which we launched along with our partners to ensure the health and safety of the elderly and individuals with chronic diseases- who are more prone to the complications resulting from coronavirus infection.

We urge the cooperation of all citizens and residents with the screening teams to enable them to perform their tasks with ease and efficiency, to successfully complete the programme", said Dr. Jamal Mohammed Al Kaabi, Acting Undersecretary of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi.

"The programme also highlights the services that the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi provides to the targeted segments, including our Remote Care platform and mobile clinics, which were launched to provide easy access to medical needs," he added.

Dr. Al Kaabi said that these tests are not dependent on the epidemiological situation of each area. This means conducting the screenings in a specific location is not related to an increase in the number of infections. "These are precautionary measures to ensure the safety of our communities, and limit the spread of the virus," he explained.

Related Topics

Mobile Abu Dhabi All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ADNEC field hospital now free of COVID-19 patients

2 hours ago

AMF releases general guidelines for central banks ..

2 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed visits Mohammed Bin Rashid Uni ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority su ..

2 hours ago

Companies engaging in Relevant Activities must sub ..

3 hours ago

Minister of State for Food Security launches UAE A ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.