ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Mar, 2025) Mansoor Ibrahim Al Mansoori, Chairman of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, has commended the dedication and contributions of Emirati doctors, recognising their vital role in safeguarding public health and enhancing quality of life.

In a statement marking Emirati Doctor’s Day, observed annually on 11th March, Al Mansoori emphasised the impact of local medical expertise in shaping Abu Dhabi into a global healthcare hub. He highlighted the emirate’s reputation as a centre of medical excellence, drawing top professionals and patients worldwide, thanks to its commitment to innovation, world-class standards, and continuous advancement in healthcare.

“We express our gratitude for their remarkable achievements and the inspiration they provide to future generations. Together, we are building a healthier, more resilient Abu Dhabi community,” he concluded.

