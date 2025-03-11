Open Menu

Department Of Health Chairman Praises National Medical Staff's Dedication

Faizan Hashmi Published March 11, 2025 | 12:00 PM

Department of Health Chairman praises national medical staff's dedication

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Mar, 2025) Mansoor Ibrahim Al Mansoori, Chairman of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, has commended the dedication and contributions of Emirati doctors, recognising their vital role in safeguarding public health and enhancing quality of life.

In a statement marking Emirati Doctor’s Day, observed annually on 11th March, Al Mansoori emphasised the impact of local medical expertise in shaping Abu Dhabi into a global healthcare hub. He highlighted the emirate’s reputation as a centre of medical excellence, drawing top professionals and patients worldwide, thanks to its commitment to innovation, world-class standards, and continuous advancement in healthcare.

“We express our gratitude for their remarkable achievements and the inspiration they provide to future generations. Together, we are building a healthier, more resilient Abu Dhabi community,” he concluded.

Related Topics

Abu Dhabi Doctor Hub March Top

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 March 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 March 2025

3 hours ago
 AFC Champions League Elite: Qatar's Al Sadd, Saudi ..

AFC Champions League Elite: Qatar's Al Sadd, Saudi Al Nasr advance to quarter-f ..

11 hours ago
 Three Palestinians martyred in Israeli airstrike i ..

Three Palestinians martyred in Israeli airstrike in Central Gaza

11 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid attends Iftar banquet hosted b ..

Mohammed bin Rashid attends Iftar banquet hosted by sons of late Dalmook bin Jum ..

11 hours ago
 UAE President receives Somali President

UAE President receives Somali President

11 hours ago
Abdullah bin Zayed meets with Secretary-General of ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets with Secretary-General of Élysée Palace in Paris

12 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets French Minister of Armed ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets French Minister of Armed Forces in Paris

12 hours ago
 ICRC warns of worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaz ..

ICRC warns of worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza

12 hours ago
 Mustafa Kamal assumes charge as Health Minister

Mustafa Kamal assumes charge as Health Minister

12 hours ago
 Mehbooba condemns Gulmarg, IIOJK fashion show

Mehbooba condemns Gulmarg, IIOJK fashion show

12 hours ago
 Exhibition on Islamic Calligraphy to be held on Ma ..

Exhibition on Islamic Calligraphy to be held on March 13

12 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East