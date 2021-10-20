Department of Health, Novartis collaborate to boost Abu Dhabi’s digital healthcare ecosystem

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Oct, 2021) The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH) and Novartis, a Swiss multinational pharmaceutical corporation and one of the world's largest pharmaceutical companies, are working in synergy to further develop Abu Dhabi’s digital health strategy and improve the overall patient experience and model of care in the emirate and beyond.

Novartis has been a long-term partner to the DoH and wishes to collaborate and support the data and digital transformation in the healthcare system of the emirate of Abu Dhabi and be a strategic partner for the core strategies and priorities of DoH. Announced at the GITEX Technology Week 2021, DoH and Novartis signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to co-create and implement a sustainable and future-proof healthcare system in the emirate.

DoH made its mark at the exhibition, showcasing its latest innovations and demonstrating the full potential of the emirate’s healthcare practices. In the presence of Abdulla Bin Mohamed Al Hamed, Chairman of the DoH, and Georg Schroeckenfuchs, Novartis' Head Gulf and Saudi Country Group, the agreement was signed by Dr. Jamal Mohammed Al Kaabi, Under-Secretary of DoH, and Mohamed Ezz Eldin, President and Head of Gulf Cluster, Novartis, to set a framework for the cooperation and coordination of both entities in adherence to DoH’s digital health strategy.

Novartis will be mainly supporting DoH in delivering its 10-year vision by contributing to the ideation, co-creation, execution and operation of agreed-upon use-cases and digital health solutions. This digitally enabled strategic alliance is primed at empowering data-driven health interventions and targeted healthcare solutions and aspires to support the digital transformation in the emirate and beyond, by focusing on disease areas of priority, such as chronic and non-communicable diseases like cardiovascular diseases and many more.

The latter relates to Advanced Health Analytics, Real World Evidence and Research platforms, artificial intelligence (AI), remote patient monitoring and digital companion solutions, all defined under DoH’s digital health strategy.

Dr. Al Kaabi said, "Abu Dhabi continuously seeks to advocate for and champion a healthy population empowered by innovative digital policies and impactful healthcare models. The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi continues to work in synergy with strategic partners in the healthcare sector, as part of its digital transformation, to achieve a future healthcare system powered by technology and artificial intelligence. Our presence at GITEX Technology Week reinforces our role to strengthen Abu Dhabi’s healthcare system and improve our community’s overall quality of life."

Ezz Eldin said, "DoH has been building a remarkable world class healthcare infrastructure, with innovation and digital transformation as key pillars. We are honored to partner with the DoH as we truly believe that that we share a common vision, and we are confident that this strategic partnership has the potential to add value and have an impact on our patients and Healthcare System in Abu Dhabi."

Alongside DoH’s strategic role in regulating and monitoring the healthcare system in Abu Dhabi according to the highest international standards, Novartis’ contribution will entail the discovery and implementation of innovative medicines to support the department’s digital transformation. Novartis will also be engaged in some decisions high-profile policies, looking after the needs of patients, identifying costs and allocating resources where needed.