Department Of Health Provides Free COVID-19 Testing In High-density Areas In Abu Dhabi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 31st May 2020 | 01:30 AM

Department of Health provides free COVID-19 testing in high-density areas in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st May, 2020) Abu Dhabi Department of Health's teams are visiting high density areas and tower blocks across the emirate of Abu Dhabi in an expanded campaign to identify COVID-19 cases.

DoH started Saturday targeting areas with large populations for free testing to identify asymptomatic carriers who may be unwittingly spreading the virus to others.

The fresh campaign aims to reach out to all segments of society as part of the intensified campaign to limit the virus' spread and protect public health.

