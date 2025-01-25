Department of Health to showcase Abu Dhabi’s transformative vision for healthcare at Arab Health 2025

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jan, 2025) ABU DHABI, 25th January, 2025 (WAM) – The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH) will showcase Abu Dhabi’s transformative vision for healthcare at Arab Health 2025.

Under the theme of “Innovation, Collaboration, and Bold Ambition,” DoH will demonstrate how these elements are shaping the future of healthcare in Abu Dhabi and extending impact globally.

At the event, DoH will showcase a suite of pioneering projects designed to predict, prevent, and personalise healthcare for every individual. These initiatives align with Abu Dhabi’s ambitious vision of establishing an intelligent, sustainable healthcare system that prioritises health, health longevity, and quality of life for all.

Dr. Noura Khamis Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), said: “Arab Health serves as a vital platform for showcasing Abu Dhabi’s strategic healthcare advancements and engaging with global partners.

"Our projects, from genomics to AI-driven emergency systems, and proactive preventive health programmes reflect our commitment to transforming healthcare and improving lives.As Abu Dhabi continues to define the future of healthcare, our focus remains on creating an intelligent, proactive system that prioritises the well-being of every individual. Through bold innovation, global collaboration, and cutting-edge technologies, are not just evolving healthcare but setting a global standard.

DoH will showcase a range of transformative projects including genomic applications and personalised medicine initiatives that leverage genetic data to develop effective treatment and preventive care plans. Visitors will learn about Abu Dhabi’s various Centres of Excellence (CoE), which offer advanced and complex care in certain medical fields.

The Sahatna mobile application will also be featured as a revolutionary all-in-one tool that empowers patients by streamlining their access to healthcare services, effectively placing them at the centre of their health journey. These innovations collectively highlight Abu Dhabi’s vision for an intelligent, resilient, and patient-focused healthcare system.

As part of its participation at Arab Health 2025, DoH will host a series of insightful panel discussions featuring prominent global healthcare leaders and innovators. These discussions will address some of the most critical topics shaping the future of healthcare. Key sessions include exploring the potential of genomics and personalised medicine in revolutionising treatment and prevention and the shift from reactive care to proactive approaches that prioritise wellness. Additionally, panels will explore the role of translational research in driving healthcare innovation and the impact of artificial intelligence on healthcare systems.