UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Department Of Health Updates Standard On Reporting Medication Errors

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 10:45 PM

Department of Health updates standard on reporting medication errors

The Department of Health-Abu Dhabi, DoH, the regulator of the healthcare sector in Abu Dhabi, published an updated Standard on Reporting Medication Errors, MEs, specifying the monitoring, reporting and evaluation responsibilities of healthcare professionals and facilities

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Jul, 2019) The Department of Health-Abu Dhabi, DoH, the regulator of the healthcare sector in Abu Dhabi, published an updated Standard on Reporting Medication Errors, MEs, specifying the monitoring, reporting and evaluation responsibilities of healthcare professionals and facilities.

Dr. Khaled Al Jaberi, Director of Healthcare Licencing and Medical education Division at the DoH, said, "Through our efforts, we aim to bring locals and residents the highest levels of safety and quality of healthcare services with the lowest levels of MEs, in line with key global indicators. We aim to reduce MEs as much as possible, whilst ensuring these errors are studied, reviewed and that procedures are established to prevent them from reoccurring. This will undoubtedly contribute to advancing the emirate's healthcare system and enhancing its healthcare outcomes."

Under the updated standard, healthcare facilities must report MEs associated with permanent patient harm that require intervention to sustain life or are associated with a patient's death within 48 hours of identifying and documenting the error, whereas MEs that caused no harm or temporary harm to the patient can be reported to the DoH on a monthly basis.

In the case of MEs in healthcare facilities across Abu Dhabi, the standard requires healthcare providers, including pharmacies, to address the errors by identifying the root causes that led to them.

Using this information, healthcare experts will be expected to conduct thorough analyses of the errors, thereby seeking ways to improve the medical system and prevent similar errors from occurring in the future.

The new standard also stipulates that healthcare facilities operating in Abu Dhabi must develop long-term monitoring plans to ensure that changes come into effect after the MEs occur, and to report all MEs, including near misses and errors that were prevented due to intervention by a healthcare staff or the patient.

The updated standard adopts the "Culture of Safety", designed to promote the development and implementation of the Continuous Quality Improvement system, a concept adopted by international organisations such as the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality.

The DoH has directed healthcare facilities to provide training to ensure all their employees understand the classification of MEs, including the severity levels of harm. The DoH has also asked healthcare facilities to report MEs within the defined timeframe in the standard.

Related Topics

Education Abu Dhabi All From

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi to host UAE Warriors VII on Friday

14 minutes ago

Armed Forces Chief of Staff meets Hungarian counte ..

29 minutes ago

US Census Chief to Testify Over Preparations for 2 ..

51 minutes ago

US Hospital Emergency Room Visits Show Independenc ..

55 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi tobacco trade declines in 2018

1 hour ago

PHRMAG officials discuss industry trends at AGM

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.