Department of Health–Abu Dhabi announces health insurance requirements for Golden Visas

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Oct, 2021) In collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Residents Office (ADRO), the Department of Health–Abu Dhabi (DoH), the regulator of the healthcare sector in the emirate, has announced an update for the health insurance requirements for the Golden visa applicants with the aim of making the application process easier for all those applying from inside and outside of the country and facilitate a smooth transition for them to live and settle in the emirate of Abu Dhabi.

DoH announced the required guidelines related to health insurance and issuing of Golden Visa in the emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The guidelines were separated into two main categories, the first category dedicated for employees working in Abu Dhabi whereby their employers must continue to bear the costs for their health insurance in accordance with the provision of the Health Insurance Law No. 23/2005, as amended and its executive regulations.

The second category includes Golden Visa applicants other than the first category who will be required to present health insurance coverage for themselves and their family members while ensuring the validity of the health insurance throughout the duration of the period that they reside in the UAE.

In case of not having the health insurance cover, the applicant for Golden Visa must sign an undertaking to provide the health insurance cover else he will bear all costs related to their healthcare & medical services, if needed.

The updated Golden Visa requirements make the application process simpler and more accessible to the public.

Dr. Jamal Mohammed Al kalbi Undersecretary of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, said: "Following the vision of the UAE’s wise leadership, we continue to work alongside with the Abu Dhabi Residents Office to activate the Golden Visa Programmed and update the Golden Visa application process to make it more accessible for the public. This will help us attract and welcome the world’s most gifted and qualified individuals, while ensuring to provide them with easy access to healthcare services during their stay in the UAE.

Doha and ADRO held a virtual ceremony to recognise and award 500 doctors who were granted the Golden Visa in recognition of their efforts and dedication to the healthcare sector and the well-being of the community.

Sameh Al Qubaisi, Executive Director of the Executive Affairs Office at the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) said: "We are committed to provide all the facilities and benefits that Abu Dhabi offers to ensure a high quality life for all residents in the emirate. This is the responsibility of all relevant authorities, and most importantly, the Abu Dhabi Residents Office (ADRO)."

The Executive Director added: "We continue to support Abu Dhabi’s growth in the international arena as a business hub, tourism destination and as a safe place for living. This is in line with our vision of a future that is based on attracting talent and innovation to the emirate. Along with its 2.2 million residents belonging to more than 200 nationalities, a large number of people are looking to move and settle in Abu Dhabi every year. We are committed to strengthening our role in providing the largest possible support in improving the quality of life in Abu Dhabi and its position worldwide". The Golden Visa was launched by the UAE Government and is available for different categories such as international investors and talent from around the world. Individuals are applicable for five or ten years visas depending on their category. Golden Visas enable successful applicants to live, work and study in Abu Dhabi without the need for a sponsor.

Eligible Golden Visa candidates include professionals in the fields of science and knowledge; such as doctors, specialists, scientists, inventors, creative and sporting talent; as well as business, start-up and real estate investors.

The UAE’s aim in issuing the Golden Visa is to attract talent to invest in Abu Dhabi's long-term development and add value to the emirate's economy. It has been launched to safeguard Abu Dhabi’s future, while empowering global talents with the opportunity to build fulfilling and lasting careers in the country.