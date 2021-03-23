Department of Municipalities and Transport and Bayanat sign agreement

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Mar, 2021) The Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) signed an agreement with Bayanat, a G42 company, a leader in the geospatial domain since 2008.

Under this agreement, DMT and Bayanat will cooperate in the trial operations of autonomous vehicles for transporting passengers in Abu Dhabi. This agreement supports the strategy of DMT for smart transport and developing innovative mobility solutions to reinforce the efforts of the entity, through its Integrated Transport Centre (ITC).

ITC is responsible for establishing the necessary infrastructure for the use of self-driving vehicles within an integrated and sustainable transport system, to improve the quality of services provided to residents and visitors to the emirate while supporting local development and infrastructure.

The agreement was signed by Abdulla Al Marzouqi, Director-General for Integrated Transport Centre, and Hasan Al Hosani, CEO of Bayanat company in the presence of Falah Al Ahbabi, Chairman of DMT, Abdulla Al Sahi, Under-Secretary of the DMT and Mansoor AlMansoori, COO of G42.

Commenting on the signing of the agreement, Al Marzouqi said that this agreement with Bayanat contributes to reformulating transport concepts and the future of the sector by establishing a smart transport system that improves the quality of services, makes transport easier and enhance traffic safety.

He pointed out that the agreement signed with Bayanat provides the opportunity for the private sector to participate in the development of the smart transport sector.

The agreement stipulates the establishment of the Autonomous Vehicles Programme in coordination with the DMT and in cooperation between ITC and Bayanat, for the launch of the trial operations of self-driving vehicles in two phases.

The first phase includes three vehicles operating in the main area of Yas Island in the pick-up and drop-off points at hotels, restaurants, shopping malls and offices, while the second phase includes more than 10 vehicles in multiple locations across Abu Dhabi.

The service will be free of cost in both phases and will be provided from 8:00 to 20:00, with the presence of a safety officer in the driving seat, to facilitate the operation and intervene in the event of any sudden occurrence to ensure the highest security and safety standards.

Bayanat will provide comprehensive support to the programme, including vehicle safety testing, central security and an operation management platform, as well as overseeing the autonomous vehicle operations to comply with traffic laws and its executive regulations.

Commenting on the cooperation, Al Hosani said, "Our partnership with DMT and ITC opens up new and exciting opportunities to transform the transport sector, improve road safety, energy consumption, traffic congestion and revolutionizing the way people live, work and travel."

Self-driving vehicles rely heavily on geospatial data, advanced mapping and artificial intelligence capabilities and Bayanat has the right mix of expertise and technology to contribute to the growth of this industry in the UAE and beyond, he added.

The two parties will also cooperate within the framework of the signed agreement to explore trends in the autonomous vehicle industry, the latest technologies and innovative solutions in the field, and lay the basic infrastructure for autonomous vehicles in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, including but not limited to, a high-resolution map and identification sites with high-precision technology and the field of testing for Autonomous Vehicles Certification and Infrastructure technology.

DMT will work in coordination and cooperation with relevant stakeholders, to lay down the legislative, regulatory and supervisory infrastructure necessary for the use of autonomous vehicles. This includes preparing the necessary regulations and manuals for self-driving vehicles in Abu Dhabi, especially for level 3 and 4 (levels for automating self-driving vehicles), and adopting electronic security standards for smart transport.