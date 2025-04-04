Department of Municipalities and Transport completes milestone projects worth AED4 bn in 2024

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Apr, 2025) ABU DHABI, 4th April, 2025 (WAM) – The Department of Municipalities and Transport – Abu Dhabi (DMT) has announced its key accomplishments for 2024, showcasing robust development and innovation in diverse communities across Abu Dhabi. The year marked the successful completion of AED4 billion worth of key projects, part of a broader set of long-term initiatives with a total budget exceeding AED75 billion.

DMT also re-affirmed its position as a significant contributor and driver of growth, stability, and safety in Abu Dhabi, highlighted by the emirate being named the number one most liveable city in the MENA region by the Economist Intelligence Unit’s Global Liveability Index, and one of the safest in the world according to the Crime and Safety Indices by Numebo. Abu Dhabi City was also ranked one of the top ten smartest cities in the world by the International Institute for Management Development.

Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman, DMT, said: "The future-focused AED75 billion-plus budget embodies an ambitious vision to enhance infrastructure, elevate services, and promote urban development across the emirate. We strongly believe that these investments are a vital step towards building a solid, holistic foundation for the future. These initiatives reaffirm our dedication to our leadership's vision of enhancing the quality of life for our communities as well as meeting residents’ aspirations for smart city living and environmental sustainability.”

DMT invested AED3.4 billion in the completion of key mobility and road network projects including the expansion of the Helio-Abu Al Abiyad Road in Al Dhafra Region; and a double-bridge project with a total value of AED315 million that reduced average morning peak-hour delays by up to 80% on Abu Dhabi’s Al Khaleej Al Arabi Street.

Other notable roadworks completed in the last 12 months include a complete overhaul of Al Ain Region’s 760-metre landmark Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Street, which now features a new 1.5 kilometre cycling track, an event plaza, and landscaping with over 780 trees in addition to shade structures. Abu Dhabi emirate also received 247 kilometres of new cycling paths, bringing the total length of dedicated tracks to more than 1,200 kilometres.

DMT prioritised the development of community-centric projects, many of which were delivered through Al Tawajud Al Baladi (Municipal Presence Centres). These centres, which operate over 20 facilities across the emirate, serve as vital hubs for engaging with residents, addressing local needs, and enhancing public services.

The developments included the opening of more than 200 parks and beaches across the emirate in addition to the reopening of the landmark Al Bateen Ladies Club, which underscores DMT’s focus on creating inclusive and accessible spaces for all. Moreover, the introduction of the Abu Dhabi Canvas initiative further highlighted DMT’s efforts to enrich the city’s urban landscape through creativity and innovation.

The Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre (ADREC), a DMT affiliate, reported a year of significant growth, with 28,249 transactions, representing a 24.2% increase over the previous year, bringing the sector’s total value to AED96.2 billion. This included 16,735 sales transactions worth AED58.5 billion, and 11,514 mortgage transactions totalling AED37.7 billion, reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s appeal as a prime investment destination.

DMT supported efforts to advance mobility solution in 2024, with the inaugural Abu Dhabi Mobility Week showcasing the industry’s best-in-class innovations while providing an open forum for stakeholders to collaborate in realising their visions through real-life practical use cases.

This advancement was witnessed through the region’s first passenger-carrying drone trials, marking a milestone in urban air mobility.

The event featured two test flights: the first showcased a five-seater drone capable of travelling more than 25 kilometres with a payload of up to 350 kilograms, while the second demonstrated a smaller drone designed to carry two passengers, covering up to 35 kilometres in approximately 20 minutes. Further solidifying its leadership in next-generation transport, Abu Dhabi also announced a government-wide partnership with Joby Aviation to establish the emirate’s first fully autonomous, electric air taxi ecosystem.

DMT in 2024 also saw past investments in public transportation yielding positive results, with over 90 million rides recorded in public buses, and well over 168,000 passengers making use of Abu Dhabi’s water transportation network, along with more than 28 million air passengers, highlighting the emirate’s enhanced infrastructure and seamless transport connectivity.

DMT displayed a strong commitment to embracing AI applications in its operations and in the daily lives of the community. This was showcased most notably through a centralised, real-time, data-driven platform that allows city planners and decision makers to optimise liveability standards based on the needs of residents across different areas and districts in the capital. The dynamic 3D modelling system, which uses AI Digital Twin capabilities, is growing to be a cornerstone of smart technology application in city management and urban living.

Throughout the year, DMT introduced other key initiatives, such as an AI-enabled architectural review platform that accelerates construction and building projects’ approvals using generative AI and 3D model analysis. The Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility), a DMT affiliate, also incorporated an AI engine into its operations that provides in-depth insights into transportation and commuter behavioural patterns. This is set to be pivotal in decision-making processes for managing large-scale mobility operations.

DMT advanced regulatory frameworks with initiatives enhancing compliance, safety, and quality in Abu Dhabi’s construction and engineering sector. These included the launch of the Building Occupancy and Legalisation Certification Programme to improve building safety and sustainability across the emirate, and the introduction of the Performance Evaluation and Engineering Excellence System for architectural and engineering firms, along with mandatory certification exams for licensed engineers.

DMT strengthened its global partnerships in 2024, including the signing of a twin city agreement with Shenzhen following the successful organisation of the Abu Dhabi X Shenzhen Innovation Forum, and a Friendship City agreement with Seoul, marking a new chapter in the bolstering of ties between the two capitals.

Other notable international developments throughout the year comprised a collaboration with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) to establish the DMT Future Hub as a centre of excellence in urban mobility and sustainable development. Additionally, DMT launched the World Smart Sustainable Cities Organisation’s MENA regional office and won the bid to host the 2025 WeGO Executive Committee Meeting, reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s leadership in sustainable city advancements.

The Department of Municipalities and Transport – Abu Dhabi is set to announce a range of strategic projects in the coming months, designed to strengthen Abu Dhabi's reputation as one of the most liveable cities in the MENA region and to position it among the world's top ten leading smart cities. These initiatives are part of DMT’s commitment to Abu Dhabi’s long-term sustainable development, while introducing forward-thinking strategies that continue to enhance the emirate’s liveability standards.