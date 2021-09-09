Department of Municipalities and Transport to host second Abu Dhabi Smart City Summit

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Sep, 2021) The Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) has announced the date of the second edition of the Abu Dhabi Smart City Summit, (ADSCS) and begun the countdown to the launch of activities of the region's largest event in the field of smart city development, which will on 23rd and 24th November, 2021, at the Conrad Abu Dhabi - Etihad Towers.

The summit offers a platform for dialogue that brings together a group of experts, government officials, leaders, strategists and decision-makers, as well as government and private organisations, to discuss best practices for developing smart cities and addressing challenges.

It also contributes to enriching the participants' knowledge and developing action plans that will lead to smarter and more efficient solutions.

DMT is organising and managing the summit in line with its strategic map and the UAE's Artificial Intelligence Strategy 2031, which represents the new direction on which the country's future services, sectors and infrastructure will depend.

The summit will develop the frameworks and support ambitious plans for smart cities in the emirate and review the latest technological developments and innovations from the public and private sectors, in addition to ensuring the availability of a world-class infrastructure capable of supporting investments in modern technologies in roads, parks, recreational and infrastructural projects.

In 2019, the first edition of the Abu Dhabi Smart City Summit achieved great success with the full support and guidance of Abu Dhabi's leadership.

More than 20 government organisations and stakeholders took part in the sessions with over 1,000 attendees, in addition to the presence of 60 distinguished guests, 100 executives and decision-makers, and 50 visionary expert speakers who are influencing the development of the future of smart cities.

The organising committee said that the second edition will be held under the highest standards and sanitised conditions to ensure the safety of all participants. It will pave the way for strengthening cooperation between all sectors and emphasise the need for key players in the smart cities and artificial intelligence sector to focus on innovation to chart a better and more prosperous future, bring about the real changes needed for the benefit of societies and individuals, and strengthen the position of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi as a global leader in investing in artificial intelligence across all sectors.

The second meeting of the summit's advisory board will be held next week, with the participation of more than 20 local and Federal government agencies, in this regard.

The conference sessions will focus on smart transformation, enhancing smart investment, building business models and exploring global dynamic changes in the sector.

The new edition will attract the most powerful talents capable of making a real impact on how the world views the cities of the future, reviewing efforts to manage smart cities, identifying all the opportunities and challenges the world faces, and promoting smart and comprehensive community access to all services in a way that takes into account environmental commitments, focusing on the sustainability of the solutions offered by industry trends and the impact of innovative technologies on individuals and governments.

Omar Ibrahim Al Nuaimi, Director-General of Institutional Affairs at the Department of Municipalities and Transport, said there is a need to provide specialised platforms for dialogue and joint work to contribute to the development of smart cities and promote the use of artificial intelligence mechanisms applied across sectors to ensure sustainable planning and implementation, predict the future and maximise innovation.

"The future global vision of artificial intelligence has given us more tools and technologies that allow us to develop services and infrastructure and develop smart cities’ models in line with the UAE’s national strategy and agenda."

"Through the ADSCS, and inspired by our leadership’s vision, the department aims to provide a platform that can directly influence and enrich discussions to create a movement that brings about real-world change, identify opportunities offered by smart technologies, and achieve greater development, growth and prosperity," he said.

He added, "In this year’s edition of ADSCS, we will strive to engage more experts and minds that will be part of the next step, to establish a clear framework and vision that ensures liveability within cities and makes them more flexible, and therefore faster to respond to challenges and provide local skills, community institutions and the latest technologies to support sustainable economic development."