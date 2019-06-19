UrduPoint.com
Department Of Proactive Services Discusses New Generation Of Government Services

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 02:15 PM

The virtual Department of Proactive Services has emphasised the need to make a change in the delivery of government services and create a new generation of connected services that anticipate customers’ needs

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jun, 2019) The virtual Department of Proactive Services has emphasised the need to make a change in the delivery of government services and create a new generation of connected services that anticipate customers’ needs and respond to them before they are requested, During the inaugural meeting, chaired by Ohood bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Happiness and Wellbeing and the Director-General of the Prime Minister's Office, said that the department aims to achieve the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, who called for a fundamental change in government approaches to anticipate and prepare for the challenges of the future.

"The end goal is to positively impact the wellbeing of individuals in the UAE by introducing bundles of connected government services based on predictive models of customers' needs using data, behavior, preferences and key life events," she added.

The meeting was attended by Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Minister of Economy; Hessa Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development; Jameela Al Muheiri, Minister of State for Public Education; Shamma bint Suhail Faris Al Mazrui, Minister of State for Youth Affairs; Dr. Abdul Rahman Al Awar, Director-General of Federal Authority for Government Human Resources, Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Director-General of the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority; Khalid Ali Al Bustani, Director-General of the Federal Tax Authority; and Major General Mansour Ahmed Al Dhaheri, Acting Director-General of the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship.

During the meeting, they reviewed the proposed action plans, as well as the methodology to be implemented by the execution teams. They also discussed ways to provide proactive services and mechanisms to improve customers’ experiences.

They also discussed the outcomes of 14 focus groups with various customer segments across the UAE and reviewed best international practices in developing inter-connected services in both government and private sectors.

The Department of Proactive Services aims to improve customer wellbeing and simplify service provision by providing proactive services leveraging customer data, behavior, preferences and lifestyle.

The Department's execution teams will identify opportunities in existing services, and develop innovative ideas based on prior understanding and knowledge of customer needs and preferences in order to design proactive services that exceed their expectations.

The Ministry of Possibilities is a virtual ministry launched by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum last April. It is led by ministers in the UAE Government and seeks to re-engineer the government work ecosystem through handling important cross-cutting national files. It represents a new generation of government practices, and its mandate includes the development of revolutionary solutions for specific topics within a limited period.

The Ministry utilises joint taskforces of federal and local governments, private sector and individuals, and adapts the formation of these teams according to the issues tackled.

