Deputy Chief of Staff receives Omani Assistant Chief of Staff

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Feb, 2023) Major General Pilot Sheikh Ahmed bin Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Armed Force, today received Brigadier General Abdulaziz Abdullah Al Manthari, Assistant Chief of Staff of the Sultan's Armed Forces of Oman.

During the meeting, which was held in the Ministry of Defence's headquarters in Abu Dhabi, the two sides reviewed aspects of cooperation between the UAE and the Sultanate of Oman in various military and defence fields, in addition to ways of developing them to achieve further coordination and joint cooperation between the two countries.