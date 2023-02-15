UrduPoint.com

Deputy Chief Of Staff Receives Omani Assistant Chief Of Staff

Sumaira FH Published February 15, 2023 | 07:00 PM

Deputy Chief of Staff receives Omani Assistant Chief of Staff

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Feb, 2023) Major General Pilot Sheikh Ahmed bin Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Armed Force, today received Brigadier General Abdulaziz Abdullah Al Manthari, Assistant Chief of Staff of the Sultan's Armed Forces of Oman.

During the meeting, which was held in the Ministry of Defence's headquarters in Abu Dhabi, the two sides reviewed aspects of cooperation between the UAE and the Sultanate of Oman in various military and defence fields, in addition to ways of developing them to achieve further coordination and joint cooperation between the two countries.

Related Topics

UAE Abu Dhabi Oman

Recent Stories

RTA, DIEZ, and talabat UAE announce piloting auton ..

RTA, DIEZ, and talabat UAE announce piloting autonomous delivery robots

15 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives Costa Rica&#039;s Minister for ..

RAK Ruler receives Costa Rica&#039;s Minister for Foreign Affairs

16 minutes ago
 LHC summons Imran Khan by 8pm tonight

LHC summons Imran Khan by 8pm tonight

23 minutes ago
 Lufthansa flights cancelled, re-routed after IT ou ..

Lufthansa flights cancelled, re-routed after IT outage

20 minutes ago
 EU Plans to Ban Russians From Holding Senior Posit ..

EU Plans to Ban Russians From Holding Senior Positions in Strategic Companies - ..

19 minutes ago
 Hersh Blasts US Mainstream Media for Ignoring Nord ..

Hersh Blasts US Mainstream Media for Ignoring Nord Stream Blasts Report

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.