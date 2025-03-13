Deputy Commander of Joint Operations visits Joint Forces Command in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Mar, 2025) Major-General Awad Saeed bin Maslah Al-Ahbabi, Deputy Commander of Joint Operations at the Ministry of Defence, visited the Joint Forces Command in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

During his visit, he met with Lieutenant General Fahd bin Hamad Al-Salman, the Commander of the Saudi Joint Forces, in Riyadh, in the presence of several high-ranking officers from both sides.

During the meeting, they discussed areas of mutual cooperation between the two brotherly countries.