Deputy Director of MoFAIC’s Dubai Office receives credentials of US Consul-General

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Aug, 2021) Rashid Abdulla Al Qaseer, Deputy Director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) Office in Dubai, met with Meghan Gregonis Consul-General of the United State of America in Dubai, and received her credentials.

Al Qaseer welcomed the Consul-General and hailed the political, economic, commercial and investment relations that bind the two friendly countries, wishing her success in her duties.