Deputy Director Of MoFAIC’s Dubai Office Receives Credentials Of US Consul-General

29 minutes ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 07:45 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Aug, 2021) Rashid Abdulla Al Qaseer, Deputy Director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) Office in Dubai, met with Meghan Gregonis Consul-General of the United State of America in Dubai, and received her credentials.

Al Qaseer welcomed the Consul-General and hailed the political, economic, commercial and investment relations that bind the two friendly countries, wishing her success in her duties.

