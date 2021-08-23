UrduPoint.com

Deputy Director Of MoFAIC's Dubai Office Receives Credentials Of Jordan's Consul-General

Deputy Director of MoFAIC's Dubai Office receives credentials of Jordan&#039;s Consul-General

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Aug, 2021) Rashid Abdulla Al Qaseer, Deputy Director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) Office in Dubai, met with Asem Mohamed Ababneh, Consul-General of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan in Dubai, and received his credentials.

Al Qaseer welcomed the Consul-General and hailed the political, economic, commercial and investment relations that the two friendly countries share, wishing him success in his duties.

