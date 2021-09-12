Deputy Director of MoFAIC’s Dubai Office receives credentials of Consul-General of the Netherlands

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Sep, 2021) Rashid Abdulla Al Qaseer, Deputy Director of the Dubai Office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC), met with Dr. Carel Richter, Consul-General of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Dubai, and received his credentials.

Al Qaseer welcomed the Consul-General and hailed the political, economic, commercial and investment relations that bind the two friendly countries, wishing him success in his duties.