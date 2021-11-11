UrduPoint.com

Deputy Director Of MoFAIC’s Dubai Office Receives Credentials Of Consul-General Of The Syrian Arab Republic

Thu 11th November 2021

Deputy Director of MoFAIC’s Dubai Office receives credentials of Consul-General of the Syrian Arab Republic

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Nov, 2021) Rashid Abdulla Al Qaseer, Deputy Director of MoFAIC’s Dubai Office, met with Kenan Zaher Al Deen, Consul-General of the Syrian Arab Republic, in Dubai and received his credentials.

Al Qaseer welcomed the Syrian Consul-General and hailed the political, economic, commercial and investment relations that bind the two friendly countries, wishing him success in his duties.

