- Home
- Middle East
- Syria
- Deputy Director of MoFAIC’s Dubai Office receives credentials of Consul-General of the Syrian Arab ..
Deputy Director Of MoFAIC’s Dubai Office Receives Credentials Of Consul-General Of The Syrian Arab Republic
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 06:15 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Nov, 2021) Rashid Abdulla Al Qaseer, Deputy Director of MoFAIC’s Dubai Office, met with Kenan Zaher Al Deen, Consul-General of the Syrian Arab Republic, in Dubai and received his credentials.
Al Qaseer welcomed the Syrian Consul-General and hailed the political, economic, commercial and investment relations that bind the two friendly countries, wishing him success in his duties.