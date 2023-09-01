Deputy Director of MoFA’s Dubai Office receives credentials of Consul-General of Bulgaria

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Sep, 2023) Rashid Abdulla Al Qaseer, Deputy Director of Ministry of Foreign Affairs' (MoFA's) Dubai Office, met with Stanislav Plamenov, Consul-General of the Republic of Bulgaria in Dubai, and received his credentials.

Al Qaseer welcomed the Consul-General and hailed the political, economic, commercial and investment relations that bind the two friendly countries, wishing him success in his duties.

