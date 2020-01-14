UrduPoint.com
Deputy Prime Minister Of Uganda Visits Wahat Al Karama

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 09:15 PM

Deputy Prime Minister of Uganda Visits Wahat Al Karama

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jan, 2020) ABU DHABI, 14th January 2020 (WAM) - The Ugandan Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of East African Community Affairs Ali Kirunda Kivejinja on Tuesday visited Wahat Al Karama, Abu Dhabi’s national and cultural landmark designed to commemorate the sacrifices and heroic deeds of UAE martyrs to defend their homeland and protect its achievements.

Upon his arrival, he was welcomed by Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Executive Director of the Martyrs' Families' Affairs Office, at the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court.

He attended the Guard of Honor ceremony, then laid a wreath at Martyrs' Monument, made up of 31 panels leaning on one another in a symbol of solidarity between the leadership, people and soldiers of the UAE.

Afterwards, he went on a tour across Wahat Al Karama and listened to a detailed explanation by Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan about the different sections in Wahat Al Karama, which embody the bravery and heroism of UAE heroes, as well as the nation’s noble values.

During the visit, Kivejinja was accompanied by Uganda’s Ambassador to the UAE.

The Deputy Prime Minister of Uganda wrote a note on the visitor’s log, expressing his utmost respect and appreciation for the brave martyrs of the UAE.

