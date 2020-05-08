UrduPoint.com
Deputy Prime-Minister Of Uzbekistan Gives Thanks For UAE Humanitarian Aid In Call With Mansour Bin Zayed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 07:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th May, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, has received a call from Sardor Umurzakov, Deputy Prime-Minister for Investments and Foreign Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan, who expressed his thanks and appreciation to the UAE government for their humanitarian aid to combat coronavirus.

The Uzbek minister hailed the pioneering humanitarian role the UAE plays globally, and its support for its friendly countries under the trying times the world is reeling under as a result of the virus onslaught.

Sheikh Mansour discussed with the Uzbek deputy prime minister the prospects of growing the bilateral relations across all fronts.

Your Thoughts and Comments

