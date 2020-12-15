UrduPoint.com
Deputy Ruler Of Sharjah Issues Decision To Form Sharjah Camel Racing Club’s Board Of Directors

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 03:15 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Dec, 2020) Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council, has issued an administrative decision to form the board of directors of the Sharjah Camel Racing Club.

The new decision No. (17) of 2020 stipulates that the Board of Directors of the Sharjah Camel Racing Club shall be formed under the chairmanship of Matar Ali Bin Huwaiden Al Ketbi, and the membership of Khalifa Saeed Rashid Daghish; Khalifa Muhair Ali Al Ketbi; Muhammad Obaid Hamid Al-Tunaiji; Muhammad Ali Saif Al Ketbi; Matar Muhammad Abdullah Al Ketbi; Muhair Ateeq Muhair Al Ketbi.

According to Decision, the SSC’s Council distributes administrative positions among its members at its first meeting, and elects a vice chairman by consensus or by direct secret ballot.

The Decision specified the term of membership in the board to be four years, and it may be extended for a similar period or periods starting from the date of issuing the decision. The board continues to conduct its business upon the expiry of its term until a new board is appointed and it is permissible to reappoint those whose membership has expired.

The Decree is effective from the date of issuance. Other competent authorities should implement its provisions each in its respective field, and shall be published in the Official Gazette.

