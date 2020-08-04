UrduPoint.com
Deputy Ruler Of Sharjah Restructures Board Of Directors Of SIMSC

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 06:00 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Aug, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council, has issued an administrative Decision to restructure the board of Directors, BoD, of the Sharjah International Marine sports Club, SIMSC.

Administrative Decision No. 10 of 2020 stipulates that Khalid Jassim Saif Al Midfa, chairs the Board, with the membership of eight members.

According to the new Administrative Decision, the administrative posts will be distributed among the members during the Board’s first meeting.

The Board of Directors shall elect a vice-chairman from among the members, and the election shall be by consensus or by direct secret ballot.

Pursuant to the Decision, the term of memberships will be four renewable years. The members shall continue to fulfill their roles at the end of their terms until new members are appointed.

The Decision shall be effective from the date of its issuance and other competent authorities should implement its provisions each in its respective field, and shall be published in the Official Gazette.

