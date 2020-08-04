Deputy Ruler of Sharjah restructures BoD of Chess and Culture Club for Sharjah Women

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Aug, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council, SEC, has issued Administrative Decision amending Administrative Decision No. 16 of 2018 regarding the restructuring of the board of Directors, BoD, of Chess and Culture Club for Sharjah Women, CCCSW.

Administrative Decision No. 11 of 2020 stipulates that the member of the BoD of CCCSW, Asma Makram Saleh Nasser, would be replaced by Iman Mohamed Mubarak Al Ali, and the new member would complete the term of the predecessor's membership.

The Decision shall be effective from the date of its issuance and other competent authorities should implement its provisions each in its respective field, and shall be published in the Official Gazette.