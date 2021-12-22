UrduPoint.com

DERC, Brazilian 'Radaz' Partner On Airborne Multi-band Interferometric Microwave Imaging Project

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 05:15 PM

DERC, Brazilian &#039;Radaz&#039; partner on airborne multi-band interferometric microwave imaging project

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Dec, 2021) Technology Innovation Institute (TII), the applied research pillar of Abu Dhabi’s Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC), today announced that its Directed Energy Research Centre (DERC) has, in partnership with Brazilian technology disruptor RADAZ, received the first microwave images from their joint project on Airborne Multi-band Interferometric Microwave Imaging that leverages a new multiband Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) taken in the deserts of Abu Dhabi.

Utilising its experience in Ground Penetrating Radars, DERC, together with RADAZ, is looking to detect buried objects in the ground using an airborne payload. The Airborne Multi-band Interferometric Microwave Imaging Project A(MI)2 can generate terrain images from microwave sensor readings in P, L, and C frequency bands.

The system comprises a set of specialised microwave units and antennae that are connected to commercial drones, and they enable the production of ‘microwave images’. The microwave sensors embedded on a UAV flying autonomously above a pre-defined area collect electromagnetic measurements. Once collection is complete, back-projection algorithms convert the acquired data into microwave images using georeferenced information from a ground station.

The Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) is used to create two-dimensional images or three-dimensional reconstructions of objects, such as landscapes. SAR uses the motion of the radar antenna over a target region to provide finer spatial resolution than conventional stationary beam-scanning radars. SAR is an effective and important technique in monitoring crops and other agricultural targets because the quality of the images does not depend on weather conditions.

In addition, SAR is sensitive to the geometrical structures and dielectric properties of the targets, and its penetration ability is increased by using innovative flight trajectories. Through also integrating the Ground Penetrating Radar capability, the team can now enhance the multirole payload strengths and find use in a growing number of applications.

Speaking on the development, Dr. Ray O. Johnson, CEO of Technology Innovation Institute (TII), said, "We are proud to witness DERC’s growing synergies with leading tech-disruptors around the world. As a young organisation, we are always happy to cooperate with entities such as RADAZ in spearheading transformation. Our success with microwave imaging technology as demonstrated via Project A (MI)2 will attract more entities with similar interests and further advance our goal of ensuring transformational global impact."

Dr. Chaouki Kasmi, Chief Researcher, Directed Energy Research Centre (DERC), said, "This is a significant breakthrough, and it is one that we are really excited about. The Directed Energy Research Centre and Radaz will continue to investigate several applications to push the technology beyond the existing domains. With our Ground Penetrating Radar capability, we are confident that we can now add value in multiple related areas of remote sensing and enhance DERC’s credibility as a cutting-edge Research Centre."

For his part, Elidio Frias, CEO, RADAZ, said, "The collaboration with TII’s Directed Energy Research Centre is a great move for our company. The cooperation will allow us to push remote sensing technology forward, and we are convinced that our effort and contributions will significantly define and impact the Remote Sensing Society worldwide."

The UAV based multiband radar is a new technology that is currently being studied by select research institutes and universities in the world, and it is among the first systems of its kind being tested in the country. This system also holds potential in research and engineering applications for detailed monitoring of small areas since a UAV is more practical and versatile than planes or satellites. Among the key prospective applications are precision agriculture, subsurface tomography, civil engineering monitoring, coastline monitoring, earth observation, and assessing the sediment content on beaches.

Related Topics

Resolution Weather World Technology Agriculture Company Abu Dhabi Frias Young Saudi Arabia Riyals From Satellites P

Recent Stories

Inflation to be controlled soon, says chairman rev ..

Inflation to be controlled soon, says chairman revenue standing committee

2 minutes ago
 Ministry of Energy launches second generation of & ..

Ministry of Energy launches second generation of &#039;Masar Cars&#039;

17 minutes ago
 PSX witnesses nominal change, closes at 44,174 poi ..

PSX witnesses nominal change, closes at 44,174 points

3 minutes ago
 Four new multistoried Panagahs to be built in ICT

Four new multistoried Panagahs to be built in ICT

17 minutes ago
 Babar maintains top position in ICC batting rankin ..

Babar maintains top position in ICC batting ranking 2021

25 minutes ago
 Italy's Draghi Says Europe Has No Capabilities to ..

Italy's Draghi Says Europe Has No Capabilities to Impose Sanctions on Russia in ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.