Dermatology Conference In Dubai Discusses Latest Trends In Skin Diseases, Effects Of COVID-19

Sat 21st November 2020 | 04:15 PM

Dermatology Conference in Dubai discusses latest trends in skin diseases, effects of COVID-19

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Nov, 2020) The 4th Dermatology Conference concluded in Dubai on Saturday after a three-day run with the participation of more than 200 specialist doctors from 10 countries which included the UAE, Egypt, Lebanon, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany and India participating.

Held at the InterContinental Hotel in Dubai Festival City, the conference discussed several important topics in the dermatology domain, especially in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

The conference was also attended by Dr. Muna Al Marwi, Vice President of the Emirates Society of Dermatology, and Dr. Fatima Al Braiki, General Secretary of the Society.

Dr. Anwar Al Hammadi, Head of the Dermatology Division in the UAE and Chairman of the Conference, said the conference has turned into a crucial international platform to discuss developments, innovations and new treatments in skin diseases that affect millions of people across the world each day. The latest research indicates rapid strides in developing new treatments which were confirmed by the pharmaceutical companies at the conference, he disclosed.

During the sessions, 30 experts from the UAE and overseas discussed dealing with and treating Psoriasis, a skin disorder that causes skin cells to multiply up to 10 times faster than normal thereby making the skin build up into bumpy red patches covered with white scales, and Eczema. They also debated about the remote treatments and the noticeable changes to skin due to the coronavirus such as rashes, blisters and hair loss. The UAE in general and Dubai in particular provided all the elements of success for the conference.

Dr. Khadija Al-Jafri, consultant Dermatologist and Head of the Scientific Committee in the Dubai Dermatology Association, said the conference contributed towards the exchange of information and experiences among doctors, who learnt about the unconventional treatments to control the human body’s immune system.

Dr. Jawaher Al Naqbi, a Consultant of Dermatology and Venereal Diseases at the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention, said the continuation of the pandemic resulted in the participants discussing and exchanging experiences in providing treatment services to the patients through various means and creating awareness and educating the new patients.

Dr. Ashraf Reda, a Consultant Dermatologist at Mediclinic Welcare Hospital Dubai, gave a lecture on treatments to psoriasis patients with biological therapy, an advanced technology treatment without any side-effects done through injections (four per year). He claimed modern treatment technology has contributed to the elimination of psoriasis by up to 90 per cent, which led to an improvement in the psychological state of the patients.

Dr. Dany Touma, former president of the Association of Dermatologists in Lebanon, said that during the conference, he talked about the treatment and removal of scars by laser and the effects of wounds, especially with regard to the injured in Beirut blast and the techniques used to treat wounds, especially after traffic accidents.

Dr. Touma touched on the importance of removing scars on the face and visible areas to restore the health of the skin to its natural shape, and then restore self-confidence to the patient in preparation for his return to social and daily life.

He added that the Beirut explosion resulted in injuries to nearly 6,000 people, half of whom had skin deformities due to flying glass and iron. This required several sessions for each patient using lasers and all other techniques so that the injured would return to the state they were in before the accident.

