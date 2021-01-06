Desert activities to be resumed in Sharjah with precautionary measures

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jan, 2021) The Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA) has announced the resumption of desert tours and related activities in the emirate with strict implementation of the precautionary measures and guidelines issued for desert tours and Sharjah tour operators.

This latest decision comes as part of the efforts to resume the tourism activities in the emirate at a normal pace.

Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, Chairman of the SCTDA commented that the decision is a step forward in the process of the gradual return of all tourism activities in Sharjah in close coordination with all relevant partners from the government and the private sector.

Al Midfa added, "We are implementing a strict schedule of inspection of establishments and activities through regular field visits under the supervision of an integrated team of SCTDA inspectors to ensure the issued precautionary measures are being followed and limit the spread of COVID-19."

"We urge everyone to cooperate with us at SCTDA by putting into practice the guidelines that ensure the safety, health, and security of everyone," Al Midfa said in conclusion.

The SCTDA has launched a guide for precautionary measures related to the resumption of desert tours (Safari) and a guide for Sharjah’s tour operators which details the precautionary measures for companies to enable tour operators and desert tour operators to monitor and ensure compliance on health and safety guidelines and instructions.

food and beverages are not allowed inside the vehicle, instructions about safety measures must be provided in every vehicle. Comprehensive and thorough disinfection of vehicles and public areas should be implemented.

Several requirements have been set during the tours. First being that the number of passengers should not exceed the vehicle’s capacity and a distance of at least two metres must be maintained between people. In addition, signboards must be placed around the vehicle reminding passengers to avoid crowding or gathering in one area and urging them to adhere to health and safety measures. Tour operators are also required to provide a reservation system that enables health authorities to collect information to help trace contacts if necessary, in addition to adopting electronic payment methods.

The decision to resume tourism was made after requesting the involved companies to implement the measures, the most important of which is equipping reception desks with plastic or glass partitions with minimal openings to accept payment transactions and facilitate the use of credit cards, as well as regularly conducting sterilisation within the premises.