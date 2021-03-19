UrduPoint.com
Despite Ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic, UAE Leadership Remains Committed To Maintaining Health, Wellbeing Of All Members Of Community: DoH Chief

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 05:15 PM

Despite ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, UAE leadership remains committed to maintaining health, wellbeing of all members of community: DoH chief

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Mar, 2021) Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the UAE’s leadership’s remains committed to maintaining the health and wellbeing of all members of the community and has worked tirelessly to ensure that all citizens and residents remain reassured and happy since the start of the pandemic, and this is something we should all be grateful for, affirmed Abdulla Bin Mohamed Al Hamed, Chairman of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi.

"Don’t be concerned" are the words of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, that have resounded greatly both at home and beyond," Al Hamed said in a statement ahead of the International Day of Happiness.

"We are blessed with a wise leadership that prioritises our happiness above all else. We are proud to be under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, who have instilled the values of happiness amongst all those who call the UAE home, both citizens and residents from around the world.

"Since the formation of the UAE, the UAE’s happiness journey was initiated by the late Sheikh Zayed, an extraordinary leader who believed that his wealth lay in the happiness of his people. To provide them with true happiness, he built a country that inspires the world with its countless achievements across many fields," Al Hamed explained.

"Happiness has a vital role in the health and wellbeing of communities, and we are keen on putting smiles on the faces of the patients and healthcare staff working in the healthcare sector, which drives us closer to achieving our vision for a healthier Abu Dhabi." he said in conclusion.

The United Nations General Assembly, on 12th July, 2012, proclaimed 20th March as the International Day of Happiness, recognising the relevance of happiness and well-being as universal goals and aspirations in the lives of human beings around the world and the importance of their recognition in public policy objectives. In 2013, the International Day of Happiness was celebrated for the first time, to create a happier world.

The 2021 International Day of Happiness campaign theme is "Happiness For All, Together".

