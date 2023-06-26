Details of the National Sports Strategy 2031 unveiled

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jun, 2023) Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Education and Chairman of the General Authority of Sports, provided, in a press conference, an overview of the National Sports Strategy 2031, which His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, approved this month. The UAE's sports industry now has its first complete national strategy thanks to this plan. Emirati sportsmen, officials of the sports councils and well-known figures attended the conference.

Dr. Al Falasi announced the launch of the Emirates Committee for Elite and High-Level Sports, one of the most significant new initiatives resulting from the strategy, which is in charge of supporting and implementing a number of strategic initiatives. Its Primary responsibilities include talent supervision and athlete development through specialised and well-structured programmes, giving priority sports federations and elite athletes the support they require in terms of funding, preparation, and other factors. The committee's actions take on a greater significance in the next phase, particularly as the Paris 2024 Olympics draw near. 22 gifted Emirati athletes from eight different sports have been chosen by the committee to participate in the Professional Elite Programme, in order to increase their possibilities of successful participation and distinction in the Next Olympic games.

Dr. Al Falasi emphasised that sports have always been a top priority for smart leadership and that they have experienced consistent development over the past few decades, helping to create a solid institutional foundation and a flexible and integrated system of governance. Emirati sports now have a more developed identity in a variety of regional and international settings thanks to this.

“A significant improvement in national efforts has been represented by the National Sports Strategy 2031 for a promising future for Emirati sports. It has been created based on the greatest studies, experiences and international best practices, and it is the product of coordinated work from several national partners and sporting institutions,” he added. He emphasised that the strategy's introduction shows how important the sports industry is to wise leadership's future vision as well as how much the government will be investing in sports development in the next years.

He further stated, “The launch of the strategy is an integrated roadmap to make a fresh leap for Emirati sports towards global leadership, inspired by the vision of our wise leadership. The most notable of the aims are raising involvement in sports to 71 percent of the population, increasing the number of athletes who qualify for the Olympics to over 30, and increasing the contribution of sports to the gross domestic product to 0.5 percent by 2031.”

Additionally, he highlighted that the strategy ushers in a new era that instills a good attitude in Emirati sports and promises a higher and more prosperous level for Emirati sportsmen both locally and abroad. He specified, “The strategy offers a framework for all sports initiatives and transformational projects over the following ten years with the goal of establishing a significant and globally competitive sports industry that motivates community members to lead active lifestyles. This has led to the introduction of 17 key initiatives, including three transformative initiatives and 14 strategic initiatives, that will enable the desired transformation towards an advanced and comprehensive sports model, opening the door for successes and excellence in Emirati sports.”

The new sports sector strategy for 2031 is based on three strategic directions – encouraging community members to participate in sports and lead active lifestyles, developing sports talent, and succeeding in professional elite sports, as well as supporting the overall expansion of sports institutions. The development of the UAE's sports infrastructure and regulatory environment, as well as raising the profile and stature of Emirati sports both domestically and internationally, serve as two major enablers that support these initiatives.

Three transformative projects—creating a centre for elite and high-level sports and modernising sports federations—are among the 17 core initiatives that make up the sports sector plan for 2031. The strategy further includes 14 strategic initiatives, including the national sports survey, updated sports education methodologies, frameworks for community participation programmes, funding for gifted and elite athletes, professional athlete career development, workforce development in the sports industry, sector alignment through the Sports Coordination Council, development of sports laws, and discovering sports talents.

These initiatives will be introduced progressively over the course of three stages until 2031 to help the UAE transition into a new stage of sports growth. In the initial phase of the strategy, the General Authority of Sport has worked to undertake a number of initiatives in conjunction with several pertinent partners. The following major initiatives have advanced in their implementation:

One of the key objectives in the strategy to create a thorough legal framework for the nation's sports industry is the development of sports law. The law covers topics including international sports relations policy, sports for individuals with impairments, athlete well-being, and sports professionalism.

Over the past year, priority sports like judo, archery, athletics, fencing, and shooting have all been adopted. These sports were selected in accordance with a carefully considered set of standards that guarantee each sport's potential for the Olympics and the existing skill levels of the nation. Additionally, pertinent data and stats pertaining to each sport were taken into account. With this programme, the UAE seeks to increase both the local and international competitiveness of sports.

Launching a trial version of the school Games project under the direction of the UAE Sports Federation for School and University Education is one of the groundbreaking initiatives in the area of competitive sports in the educational sector. Students from every emirate in the nation participated in the trial edition with notable success. Out of more than 1,500 competitors in the second stage qualifiers, 593 male and female students advanced to the championship's finals. At the conclusion of the competition, 300 students won coloured medals for competing in 9 different sports. Soon, the date for this championship's following season will be revealed.

Emirates Committee for Elite and High-Level Sports:

Safa Taryam, Executive Director of the Emirates Committee for Elite and High-Level Sports, unveiled the strategy for the UAE's participation in the Paris 2024 Olympics and paralympic games during the press conference. 3 athletes in equestrian and another 3 in Paralympic shooting, have already qualified. Most sports' qualifying events are currently taking place. She detailed some of the initiatives and training programmes being used to help the 22 athletes compete in the eight chosen sports. The committee wants to boost the number of athletes who can qualify for the future Olympic Games and provide Emirati athletes with greater possibilities to succeed, helping to establish the UAE's place on the international sports stage.

The committee was created with the goal of integrating the sports system as a connection between all components of the sports industry. The committee helps elite athletes and priority sports federations, and it improves the chances of Olympic-bound athletes succeeding. This is accomplished by offering these players complete financial and administrative support as well as every opportunity for success, including outside camps and intensive training programmes, to help realise national sporting goals and motivate the upcoming generation of Emirati athletes.