Development of sports comes through development of its employees: Mansour bin Mohammed

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jan, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Sports Council, has said the development of sports in the UAE and conversion of our wise leadership’s unlimited support of the sports sector into tangible results comes through the development of Emiratis working in the sector, and to achieve the desired growth as well as to implement the directives and vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, the Council will accelerate its programs aimed at developing, supporting and empowering Emiratis working across the sports sector in Dubai.

This came during the first meeting of 2021 of Dubai Sports Council’s board of Directors, which was held on 26th January at the Council under the chairmanship of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. Mattar Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of Dubai Sports Council, participated in the meeting along with Board members Dr Abdulla Al Karam, Maryam Al Hammadi, Ali Bujsaim, Mohammed Al Kamali, Ahmad Al Shafar, Moaza Saeed Al Marri, and Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of the Council.

Nasser Aman Al Rahma, Assistant Secretary General of the Council, was also present at the meeting.

The meeting reviewed the steps taken to implement the decree issued by His Highness Sheikh Mansoor Bin Mohammed regarding the development of Emiratis working with sports clubs and sports companies in the Emirate of Dubai.

The Council, in cooperation with the Competency Assessment Centre of Dubai Government Human Resources Department, conducted competency and personality assessment tests for the supervisors and administrators working with sports clubs, and football and sports companies in Dubai.

More than 140 Emirati personnel took part in the tests and following the assessment, the Council has made recommendations and a drawn up development plan for the officials.

Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed said UAE’s bet on qualified Emirati personnel and optimal investment to support the leadership of the sports sector contributed to the country’s success in organizing major sports tournaments and events, the last of which was the PUBG mobile Global Championship Finals, during a very challenging period, and the special attention to safety and quality of organisation has won the admiration of the world.

During the meeting, the Board reviewed the budget of the sports sector for 2021, as well as reports of the permanent committees of the Council and initiatives that will be launched in the coming period, including the latest version of the programme to develop professional players in Dubai football companies, which is designed to educate players at the cultural level and encourage them to take football as a full-time profession, as well as to introduce foreign players to the culture of the UAE and its history and cultural heritage, and teach them the Arabic language as well.

The programme also seeks to involve the players in community activities and encourage them to accept their role as influential people in the community, and support the efforts of public institutions and non-profit organisations. The programme will also educate players about the importance of planning their future, both as a player and beyond.

The Board of Directors was briefed about the performance report of the Council for the year 2020, which included programmes, initiatives and events that the Council organised at the community and local level, as well as major international sporting events and tournaments, which concluded with the Dubai International Sports Conference and Dubai Globe Soccer Awards at Armani Hotel, with the majestic Burj Khalifa in the background.

The preparations for organising the Dubai stage of the third UAE Tour, which takes place in February, were also reviewed.

Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed also approved the list of events for the coming period, which include international as well as local and community events like the Dubai Desert Classic, Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championship, 12th Fazza International Para Athletics Championships, Beach Soccer Intercontinental Cup and Al Marmoom Ultramarathon.