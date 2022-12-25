UrduPoint.com

DEWA 9th Sustainability Report Showcases Its Progress In Sustainable Development

Published December 25, 2022

DEWA 9th Sustainability Report showcases its progress in sustainable development

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Dec, 2022) The 9th Sustainability Report 2021 issued by Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) highlights its efforts and achievements in supporting sustainable development in all its economic, social and environmental aspects.

It introduces partners, relevant entities and all stakeholders to its performance and practices in sustainability.

The report demonstrates the progress made by DEWA, and its significant contributions to achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 2030, as well as its success in supporting sustainable recovery and continuing to implement its projects in the field of sustainability during 2021, despite the challenges associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

DEWA’s report is based on the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards. The report also highlights DEWA’s commitment to the ten principles of the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), including Human Rights, Labour, Environment and Anti-Corruption. The report is also in line with GRI G4 Electric Utilities Sector Disclosures.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA., said, “The Sustainability Report issued annually by DEWA reflects our long-term commitment to achieving sustainability. This supports the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to consolidate Dubai’s position as a global capital for a green economy. The Sustainability Report issued by DEWA is a useful and transparent guide that documents DEWA’s achievements and efforts throughout the year towards achieving the UAE Centennial 2071, to make the UAE the world’s leading nation.

DEWA adopts the best international practices as well as sustainable and integrated systems that ensure providing value-added services that meet stakeholder expectations. This reflects the importance of sustainability as an indispensable part of DEWA’s strategy and being the centre of its operations and services."

“We support the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Neto Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050 to provide 100 percent of Dubai’s total power production capacity from clean energy sources by 2050, through the implementation of world-leading projects, most notably the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the largest single-site solar park in the world based on the Independent Power Producer Model (IPP). Its production capacity will reach 5,000 megawatts by 2030. DEWA’s efforts have contributed to reducing carbon emissions in Dubai by 21 percent in 2021, exceeding the target percentage in the Dubai Carbon Abatement Strategy 2021, which aimed to reduce 16% of carbon emissions by 2021,” Al Tayer added.

The report has nine chapters, including climate change, sustainable development, energy, water, employees, customers, community, and the environment.

DEWA has been issuing its sustainability reports since 2013. It has consolidated its position in this area by becoming a member of the GRI Gold Community and part of the Standards Pioneers Programme, becoming one of the first 100 organisations to adopt the new standards from the 2016 report onwards.

