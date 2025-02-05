Open Menu

DEWA, ABB Smart Power Division Strengthen Partnership For Smart Energy Innovation

Sumaira FH Published February 05, 2025 | 09:18 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Feb, 2025) Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), welcomed Massimiliano Cifalitti, President of ABB’s Smart Power Division, during a meeting at DEWA’s headquarters.

The visit marks a significant step in strengthening cooperation between DEWA and ABB to drive smart energy advancements, digital transformation, and sustainability in Dubai.
The discussions explored potential synergies in areas such as smart grid automation, predictive maintenance solutions, and state-of-the-art energy management systems.

These initiatives align with DEWA’s robust digital transformation efforts, which leverage Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, and the internet of Things to build an intelligent and integrated energy ecosystem.
Al Tayer reviewed DEWA’s efforts in setting up an infrastructure for electricity and water services in Dubai, in accordance with the highest international standards, for electricity generation, and water production, transportation and distribution.

He noted that DEWA provides its services as per the highest standards of availability, reliability, and efficiency to achieve the happiness of all customers, partners, and stakeholders.
Al Tayer affirmed that as part of its efforts to lead the clean energy transition, DEWA remains dedicated to fostering global collaborations and adopting next-generation solutions that ensure Dubai’s leadership in sustainability and smart infrastructure development. DEWA integrates advanced technologies and forges global partnerships to optimise energy efficiency, elevate service reliability, and support Dubai’s ambitious sustainability goals.
Massimiliano Cifalitti reaffirmed ABB’s strong commitment to supporting DEWA’s innovative projects and contributing to Dubai’s long-term sustainability objectives.

