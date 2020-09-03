DEWA achieves new world record for lowest water levelised tariff of US$0.277

UrduPoint.com
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Sep, 2020) After retendering the project, the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DEWA, has achieved a new world record for the lowest water levelised tariff of US$0.277 per cubic metre for its 120 Million Gallons Per Day, MIGD, Hassyan Sea Water Reverse Osmosis, SWRO, plant.

The project is DEWA’s first Independent Water Producer, IWP, model project.

DEWA has adopted the IWP procurement model for the Hassyan desalination plant following the success of the Independent Power Producer, IPP, model at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park projects. The project will be commissioned in 2024. The plant will use the latest and most efficient and reliable technology to support DEWA’s water network to ensure sustainable water supply.

"We work to achieve the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 to provide 75 percent of Dubai’s total power capacity from clean energy sources by 2050 and make Dubai the city with the lowest carbon footprint in the world.

We are building water production plants based on Reverse Osmosis, RO, which requires less energy than Multi-Stage Flash distillation, MSF, plants, making it a more sustainable choice for water desalination. By 2030, DEWA aims to produce 100 percent of desalinated water by a mix of clean energy and waste heat," said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

"The project is part of DEWA’s strategy to increase the water desalination capacity in Dubai to 750 MIGD, from 470 MIGD at present. DEWA currently desalinates water through the joint production of electricity and water, using efficient MSF distillation technology, which depends on the waste heat created by the production of electricity for water desalination. DEWA also uses RO to desalinate water, a proven technology that is also used around the world, which is ideal for the large production capacity from renewable energy," Al Tayer added.

