DEWA adds 26 local, international awards, sets world record in 2022

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Mar, 2023) Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) won 26 prestigious local, regional, and international awards in 2022, raising its record of awards to 410 (68 local, 69 regional, 273 global) between 2015 and 2022.

DEWA also marked another breakthrough by achieving the Guinness World Records for the “Largest Single-Site Water Desalination Facility in the World” with a production capacity of 490 million imperial gallons of water per day (MIGD), which is equivalent to 2,227,587 cubic metres per day at the Jebel Ali Power Plant and Water Desalination Complex.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA, said, "DEWA has consolidated its wealth of prestigious international awards thanks to the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai. DEWA has succeeded in institutionalising the culture of excellence and making it an integral part of the daily practice at DEWA. We believe that excellence is an essential value to improve people’s lives. DEWA is committed to strengthening its position as one of the most pioneering and distinguished utilities in the world by adopting the latest technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, along with innovation as a cornerstone for continuous development and improvement. This enhances DEWA’s global competitiveness and supports its efforts to shape a new future for utilities around the world. This is in line with the UAE Centennial 2071, to make the UAE the world’s leading nation."

One of DEWA’s milestones in 2022 was when H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum honoured Al Tayer in April with the golden fingerprint in the National Emirates Award for Humanitarian Work in its ninth session. This was in appreciation of his efforts in achieving excellence, promoting scientific knowledge and sustainability.

DEWA won the prestigious Global Excellence Assembly Awards 2022, based in the USA, in the “Organisational Achievements” category in recognition of its global achievements in total quality and excellence. DEWA is the only entity worldwide to win this category in the second round of the award, surpassing 988 entities from 16 countries. DEWA scored 94 percent in the evaluation conducted by the International Council of Excellence. DEWA also won three Global Excellence Assembly Awards 2022 for Excellence in Innovation, the business Innovation Award, and the Outstanding Customer Service Award.

DEWA is the first entity to win three awards in the same cycle based on the Baldrige Excellence Framework criteria, the highest level of recognition for Performance Excellence. DEWA received the “Investors In People” Award certificate– Platinum Category, from the Investors in Excellence organisation.

DEWA also won the Golden Peacock Global Award 2022 for Excellence in Corporate Governance. DEWA scored 100 percent in the International Digital Customer Experience Standard certificate from the first assessment in the new global standard. DEWA is the first organisation in the world to adopt and implement the standards and requirements of the certificate, which is presented by the International Customer Experience Institute (ICXI) in collaboration with the British Standards Institute (BSI). DEWA achieved first place in the Public Sector Category of the 15th Arabia CSR Awards 2022 for the 8th year running. DEWA won the Best Creative Electricity and Water Solutions Brand by Global Brands Magazine Awards 2022 in the UK. DEWA won the Globe of Honour Award for Environment for the 11th time and the Sword of Honour for health and safety for the 15th time.

Moreover, DEWA was ranked the third most valuable utility brand in the middle East and the third-fastest growing brand in the UAE according to the annual report issued by “Brand Finance” for the strongest and most valuable brands in the world in 2022. The report underlined the remarkable success of DEWA’s Initial Public Offering (IPO) during the first half of 2022, noting that the strength of DEWA’s brand played a fundamental role in achieving this success. The report also highlighted the importance that the organisation attaches to sustainability and green energy to achieve carbon neutrality.

In addition, DEWA won two awards from the Global Business Excellence Awards 2022 in the “Outstanding IT Initiative” and “Outstanding Customer Service Initiative” categories. DEWA also won three Global Good Governance (3g) Awards. These awards are presented annually by Cambridge IFA in the UK, and major international companies compete. DEWA won awards in “Leadership in Good Governance”, “Excellence in Compliance and Conformance Activities”, and “Commitment and Promotion of Good Governance Activities”. DEWA won two Brandon Hall awards for “Best Advance in Social Impact Innovation” and “Best Advance in AI for Business Impact”.