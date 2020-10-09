UrduPoint.com
DEWA Adds New Category For People Of Determination On DEWA Store

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 05:00 PM

DEWA adds new category for people of determination on DEWA store

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Oct, 2020) DUBAI, 9th October 2020 (WAM) - Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DEWA, has added a new category on DEWA Store on its smart app, for people of determination to provide the best services and discounts for them. These include health clubs, educational and rehabilitation programmes, among others.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, highlighted DEWA’s efforts to provide value-added services to all customers for a happy society, as part of the Dubai Plan 2021, to make Dubai the preferred place to live, work, and visit. DEWA attaches great importance to people of determination in society. Through its social responsibility strategy, DEWA works on providing an inclusive environment for people of determination with numerous services to include and empower them. DEWA is committed to launching such initiatives as per their emerging needs, to ensure easy access to its smart services while supporting their engagement and participation in the virtual world, thus enhancing their quality of life and happiness along with other society members.

"Its website and smart app provide seamless access for people of determination, as per Smart Dubai standards.

In 2019, people of determination customer happiness with DEWA’s services reached 94% while the Employees of Determination at DEWA reached 99% compared to 92% in 2015 and their families’ happiness reached 95%," he added.

DEWA Store is available on DEWA’s smart app on Apple and Android phones. The store has exclusive discounts and offers for DEWA’s customers in collaboration with public and private organisations. This includes discounts on telecommunications, bank services, insurance, maintenance, consultancy, and logistics, among others. DEWA also provides smart-home systems, energy and water-saving devices, for customers to transform their homes into smart ones. Customers can use DEWA’s website or smart app to avail such benefits.

"DEWA provides national PODs with numerous other services like discounts or no fees through the Sanad Card for activation and deactivation of electricity and water, customer information and clearance certificates.," said Dr. Yousef Al Akraf, Executive Vice President of business Support and Human Resources at DEWA and Chairman of DEWA’s Advisory Council for people of determination.

