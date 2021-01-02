DEWA adds new innovative features to enhance customer verification requests

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jan, 2021) Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has added several innovative features for its consumption verification request service, using multi-resource scheduling and master data management.

Customer can now use the new ‘auto-scheduling’ feature to make an appointment for a technical team visit with real-time updates of status, enhancing the accuracy of these appointments.

DEWA has also added the ‘Virtual Call Back’ feature for customers to book timings suitable to them, for DEWA’s virtual call back appointment through its online channels.

These features are part of the ‘Smart Living’ initiative to raise customer awareness, help manage their high consumption of electricity and water, and suitable conservation decisions without the need to contact DEWA. This enriches their experience and reduces the volume of consumption verification requests.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, highlighted DEWA’s commitment to its Service Level Agreements (SLAs) for improving the quality and efficiency of digital and smart services for all stakeholders. This ensures continuous development according to best international practices, enhancing DEWA’s leadership and excellence, as well as consolidating the smart adoption of DEWA’s services which has reached 98.

6% in Q4 of 2020.

DEWA presents an unconventional model of digital services through smart devices and programmes that use Artificial Intelligence (AI), robots, the latest disruptive technologies and Fourth Industrial Revolution applications.

DEWA encourages all its customers to complete their transactions through its smart channels. DEWA provides all its services through its smart app and website so customers can complete their transactions anytime and anywhere, saving time and effort.

Through the Smart Living initiative, customers can monitor home usage themselves and get daily, monthly, and annual reports. They can log into their DEWA accounts on the website or smart app, check their digital dashboards to monitor consumption, know more about tariff slabs, get conservation tips, and develop their conservation plans.

Customers can also benefit from the ‘My Sustainable Living’ programme by comparing their consumption with similar homes. They can also make use of DEWA Store offers to purchase energy and water-saving devices