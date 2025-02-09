DEWA Adopts Cubic Metre As Unit To Measure Water Consumption
Umer Jamshaid Published February 09, 2025 | 04:32 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Feb, 2025)
DUBAI, 9th February, 2025 (WAM) – Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has announced that it will adopt the cubic metre as the standard unit for measuring water consumption starting from the March 2025 billing cycle.
This decision aligns with Cabinet Resolution No. (85) of 2023 and Ministerial Resolution No. (43) of 2024, issued by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, which mandates the discontinuation of the imperial gallon (IG) unit in water meters across the UAE.
“We are committed to adhering to local and international regulations to ensure our services meet the highest standards of quality, efficiency, reliability and availability.
Adopting the cubic metre as a uniform and globally recognised measurement unit, rather than the imperial gallon, is a significant step towards enhancing alignment with international best practices.
This transition will facilitate benchmarking across sectors, support our efforts to provide world-class services and enhance DEWA’s leadership in innovation and sustainability, ultimately benefiting customers and stakeholders,” said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.
The smart meters currently installed for customers are already compatible with the cubic metre measurement system, so no changes to customers’ meters will be required.
To ensure a smooth and seamless transition, DEWA will include both units (cubic metres and gallons) in water bills and on the customer dashboard as part of the preparatory phase. The final adoption of the new unit will take effect with the March 2025 billing cycle.
Customers will be informed of the change through official communication channels.
The current smart meters installed for customers are already compatible with the measurement system in cubic metres, and DEWA will not change customers’ meters.
To ensure an easy and seamless change, DEWA will begin to include both units (cubic metres and gallons) in the water bills and the customer's dashboard, in preparation for the final adoption of the new unit, starting from March 2025 billing cycle. Customers will be notified of the new change through official communication channels.
Recent Stories
Sharjah named official Guest of Honour at 30th RIBF
RTA enhances traffic flow at 50 locations across Dubai in 2024
UAE Cabinet approves reconstitution of Board of Directors of Securities and Comm ..
Egypt to host emergency Arab summit on 27 February to discuss Palestinian develo ..
DEWA adopts cubic metre as unit to measure water consumption
GCC strongly condemns, denounces Israeli occupation statements against Saudi Ara ..
UAE, Japan to complete negotiations on Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreem ..
Africa to establish its own credit rating agency
29 people confirmed missing after landslide in China
China's CPI up 0.5% in January
Kosovars go to polls in early parliamentary elections
Saudi Arabia commends sisterly countries' rejection of Netanyahu's statement on ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
Sharjah named official Guest of Honour at 30th RIBF3 minutes ago
-
RTA enhances traffic flow at 50 locations across Dubai in 20243 minutes ago
-
UAE Cabinet approves reconstitution of Board of Directors of Securities and Commodities Authority3 minutes ago
-
Egypt to host emergency Arab summit on 27 February to discuss Palestinian developments4 minutes ago
-
DEWA adopts cubic metre as unit to measure water consumption4 minutes ago
-
GCC strongly condemns, denounces Israeli occupation statements against Saudi Arabia4 minutes ago
-
UAE, Japan to complete negotiations on Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement before end of 20 ..4 minutes ago
-
Africa to establish its own credit rating agency4 minutes ago
-
29 people confirmed missing after landslide in China4 minutes ago
-
China's CPI up 0.5% in January4 minutes ago
-
3 dead, 6 missing after fishing trawler sinks off South Korea's southern coast5 minutes ago
-
Kosovars go to polls in early parliamentary elections5 minutes ago