DEWA AED 256 Million Water Pipeline Project Reaches 96.4% Completion

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 04th July 2021 | 04:30 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Jul, 2021) The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has completed 96.4 percent of its project to extend its water transmission network by 36.6 kilometres across Dubai, at a cost of some AED 256 million.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA, affirmed that DEWA uses the latest technologies in the generation, transmission, distribution and control of electricity and water networks. DEWA has made significant achievements in developing the water network, to improve its efficiency and reliability, as well as increase the water flow. This meets the overall development needs, keeps pace with growing demand and increases water reserves. These efforts have reduced the losses in water transmission and distribution networks from 42 percent in 1988 to 5.1 percent today. This is one of the lowest scores in the world and compares favourably to North America, where water losses are around 15 percent.

Abdullah Obaidullah, Executive Vice President of Water and Civil at DEWA, said that the project locations include extensions along Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Road and Emirates Road, and connections between the Hassyan Pump Station to Dubai Investments Park and Dubai World Central. It continues from Nakhali Reservoir to Alaweer roundabout alongside the Dubai-Hatta Road and Muhaisnah, and from Margham wells to Dubai Al Ain Road.

The project has two sections. Section A with 12.52 kilometres of 1200mm diameter, and Section B with 13.97 kilometres of 1200mm and 10.15 kilometres of 600mm, reaching a total of 24.12 kilometres.

The project includes the supply, installation, testing and commissioning of Glass-Reinforced Epoxy water pipes in different diameters, and also precast chambers.

