DEWA, Alibaba Cloud sign MoU to support innovation through Tianchi platform

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Oct, 2019) Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DEWA, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, with Alibaba Cloud, the data intelligence backbone of Alibaba Group.

This is part of DEWA’s ongoing efforts to enhance its digital services. According to the MoU, the two sides will cooperate in presenting the challenges related to algorithms, Quantum Computing, Blockchain, internet of Things , IoT, and Cloud Computing through Alibaba Cloud’s Tianchi innovation platform.

The two sides will also collaborate in organising workshops, training courses and conferences to enhance the digital services provided by DEWA to its customers and stakeholders.

The MoU was signed by Marwan bin Haidar, Executive Vice President of Innovation and the Future at DEWA, and Daniel Jiang, International Chief Solution Director of Alibaba Cloud Intelligence.

"We always strive to enhance customers’ experiences by providing digital services supported by state-of-the-art systems. This supports the Smart Dubai initiative, which aims to make Dubai the smartest and happiest city in the world. We work closely with many local and international organisations to transform Dubai into a global hub for disruptive technologies and keeping pace with the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

This helps achieve the UAE Centennial 2071, the UAE Artificial Intelligence Strategy 2031, which supports the UAE Government’s goal of adopting future technologies to serve people," said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA.

"We are really honoured to cooperate with DEWA. By leveraging the Tianchi contest programme, a big data intelligence platform that brings together over 300,000 global data experts, we can bring huge value to DEWA and contribute to the digitalisation of the energy sector," said Jiang.

Bin Haidar noted that the collaboration with Alibaba Cloud through Tianchi platform supports DEWA’s efforts to encourage and motivate innovators from around the world to take part in scientific and engineering competitions to present innovative solutions to future challenges. This supports DEWA’s efforts to anticipate and shape the future of energy and water. The MoU also seeks to exchange best practices and expertise in digital transformation and capacity building in developing cities of the future.

The signing ceremony was attended by officials from both sides during DEWA’s participation in GITEX Technology Week 2019.