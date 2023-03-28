UrduPoint.com

DEWA And Dubai Airports Explore Developing Cooperation

Sumaira FH Published March 28, 2023 | 12:15 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Mar, 2023) Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), has received a delegation from Dubai Airports headed by Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports, to discuss enhancing bilateral cooperation in line with the strategic partnership between the two sides.

The meeting aimed to exchange views to achieve common goals and support government directions. The meeting also discussed the latest developments in the project undertaken by Etihad Energy Services Company (Etihad ESCO), which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of DEWA. The project aims to retrofit a number of buildings at Dubai Airports to optimise energy efficiency.

Al Tayer said that in line with the directives of the wise leadership to consolidate a green economy in the UAE, DEWA is keen on strengthening cooperation with public and private organisations that share its vision to enhance environmental sustainability and achieve net-zero emissions.

He commended Dubai Airports for adopting sustainability across all its operations. He explained that DEWA has established an energy services company (Etihad ESCO) to enhance energy efficiency in Dubai.

The company has retrofitted nearly 8,000 existing buildings in Dubai.

Al Tayer also highlighted DEWA's projects towards achieving sustainability and clean, renewable energy in line with Dubai's long-term plans to generate all its power from clean sources by 2050 and achieve net-zero carbon emissions. DEWA's major project in this regard is the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, which is the largest single-site solar park in the world and built on the Independent Power Producer model.

“A key priority in 2023 is to deliver sustainable operations as we strive to maintain our position as the world's busiest global hub. With the UAE hosting COP 28 this year, we are very excited about the developments and opportunities that we are presented with and our role in achieving them,” said Griffiths.

Etihad ESCO has installed a solar power system in Terminal 2 of Dubai Airport. This is the largest system of its kind inside an international airport in the region.

