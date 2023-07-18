(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jul, 2023) Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), received Ricardo Hausmann, Harvard’s Growth Lab Director and Professor of the Practice of International Political Economy at Harvard Kennedy school, and discussed enhancing cooperation and exchanging best international practices to explore the relationship between economic growth and clean energy.

During the meeting, which was attended by officials from DEWA and Harvard’s Growth Lab, Al Tayer highlighted DEWA’s pioneering and innovative initiatives and projects that aim to achieve the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

Al Tayer noted that DEWA works to achieve the goals of the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy to provide 100 percent of Dubai’s total power production capacity from clean energy sources by 2050.

To achieve this, DEWA has several green programmes and initiatives, including the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, which is the largest single-site solar park in the world based on the Independent Power Producer (IPP) model. The solar park will have a production capacity of 5,000MW by 2030.

Al Tayer emphasised DEWA’s commitment to research and development and its efforts to foster partnerships with leading international institutions.

Professor Hausmann commended DEWA’s accomplishments and admired Dubai’s commitment to sustainable development. He shared insights from the Growth Lab’s research on the relationship between energy and economic growth, emphasising the need for innovative approaches to address the challenges of climate change and energy security.

Hausmann expressed his eagerness to explore further collaboration and knowledge-sharing opportunities between DEWA and Harvard’s Growth Lab.