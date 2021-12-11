DEWA and MBRSG launch report entitled ‘Women Leaders in the Era of Challenges’

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Dec, 2021) Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) Women’s Committee and the Mohammed bin Rashid School of Governance (MBRSG) have launched a report entitled ‘Women Leaders in The Era of Challenges’, to highlight women leadership and their vital role in social and economic development.

The report, which documents previous relevant publications, has more than 15 chapters, including leadership skills of female leaders, psychology and differences compared to male leaders, mental capabilities, their role in senior positions, success factors for Arab women as per Dubai Women’s Establishment, and women in leadership according to the International Labour Organization (ILO). The report also focuses on DEWA’s experience in women empowerment to achieve sustainable development. It includes innovative initiatives from DEWA Women’s Committee on self-development as well as career and psychological development, to ensure a balance between personal and professional lives.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, said that the journey of Emirati women’s empowerment was started by the late Founding Father Sheikh Zayed, who enabled them to hold senior positions and contribute effectively to shaping the future, building the nation and preparing future generations.

"The directives of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; and H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), have made Emirati women into global role models. Women have become ideal ambassadors for our nation in different international forums and sectors.'' ''DEWA attaches great importance to women and supports a positive and motivational environment to develop their capabilities to keep pace with rapid change, and turn challenges into opportunities to enhance DEWA’s leadership and global position. DEWA provides equal opportunities for men and women and focuses on women empowerment in all positions. This makes DEWA a role model for organisations in the public and private sector in the UAE and abroad. The number of female employees has reached 1,943 employees across all departments.

This number includes 720 women in the technical and engineering division and 311 women in senior positions. Emirati women constitute 81.5% of the total female workforce at DEWA, while Emirati women at the Research and Development Centre has reached 34.2%, holding higher degrees in science and engineering areas," added Al Tayer.

"The report ‘Women Leaders in the Era of Challenges’ is significant as it highlights inspiring and successful experiences in women empowerment. It reviews the relentless efforts by women leaders in serving society and ensuring a better future for generations to come," said Fatima Al Jokar, Chairperson of DEWA Women’s Committee.

"Based on the vision of the UAE that supports the empowerment of women in all fields, the Mohammed bin Rashid School of Government is committed to developing women’s capabilities, which includes creating effective partnerships with the relevant authorities and institutions to highlight their role in all aspects of society. The school strives to strengthen women’s capabilities, especially in leadership, and to equip them with the necessary skills, knowledge and expertise that enables them to contribute side-by-side with men in developing sustainable development paths and providing solutions to global challenges. Women in the UAE have presented many successful and inspiring models of achievement, raising the name of Emirati women across an array of international forums," said Professor Raed Awamleh, Dean of MBRSG.

"We were delighted to collaborate with the Women’s Committee at DEWA to launch the Women’s Leaders in the Era of Challenges report and to provide the community with documented experiences of women leaders. The report details the many challenges the world is going through and highlights women’s abilities to turn these into opportunities that can be used in plans for development and future solutions. The report also outlines the mechanisms through which leading women in our Arab societies succeed in combining their family and work life in a balanced way, enabling them to establish a prominent position for themselves in their respective fields of work and allowing them to develop their practical capabilities in the best way," said Aisha Sultan Al Shamsi, Director of Executive education at MBRSG.