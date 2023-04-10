Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

DEWA Approves Payment Of AED 4.77bn In Dividends To Shareholders

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 10, 2023 | 07:00 PM

DEWA approves payment of AED 4.77bn in dividends to shareholders

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Apr, 2023) Dubai Electricity and Water Authority PJSC, which is listed on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM), today reported that its shareholders approved the payment of total dividends of AED 4.77 billion with a record date of 20th April 2023.

This approval came during DEWA’s general assembly, which was held today at the Address Boulevard Hotel Dubai as well as virtually.

The meeting, chaired by Matar Humaid Al Tayer, Chairman of the board of Directors of DEWA, was attended by Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA and Members of the Board of Directors of DEWA as well as 91 percent of the shareholders.

For shareholders who invested in DEWA’s shares prior to the dividend record date of 20th April, 2023, (with a Last Entitlement Date of 18th April 2023), the next twelve-month dividend yield is at 6.3 percent, considering an IPO share price of AED 2.48 per share. Given a two-day settlement time frame, shareholders must be on DEWA’s share register by the last entitlement date of 18th April 2023.

Matar Humaid Al Tayer, Chairman of the Board of Directors of DEWA, said, “Thanks to the insightful vision and directives of the wise leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, the UAE has become a prominent global player in the green economy, with Dubai consolidating its position as a hub for trade, finance, and tourism.

"Dubai Electricity and Water Authority is a crucial player in ensuring that Dubai’s infrastructure keeps pace with the increasing demand for energy and water. Our unwavering efforts have strengthened Dubai's record of achievements, and established its global leadership, especially in the shift towards renewable and clean energy. In 2022, DEWA delivered the best full year consolidated and standalone financial performance in its operating history. As a result, we have increased our dividend payout for the year 2022 by 60 percent to AED 9.9 billion. Our achievements reflect DEWA's world-class governance system, efficiency, sustainability, and innovation. Our circular economy strategy supports the ongoing efforts to optimise resource usage and enhance social, economic, and environmental value, promoting sustainability. We have adopted several policies and plans that align with ambitious national strategies."

Related Topics

Assembly Prime Minister Electricity Water UAE Hotel Dubai Rashid Price Hub UAE Dirham Dubai Financial Market April Share Best Pace (Pakistan) Limited Billion

Recent Stories

18 horses compete Al Wathba Stallions 1,900-metre ..

18 horses compete Al Wathba Stallions 1,900-metre race in La Teste-de-Buch

31 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed issues directives to disburse ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues directives to disburse April salaries to Dubai Govern ..

31 minutes ago
 Dubai logs over AED1.5bn in realty transactions Mo ..

Dubai logs over AED1.5bn in realty transactions Monday

31 minutes ago
 Tickets of Pak-NZ matches to go on stake tomorrow

Tickets of Pak-NZ matches to go on stake tomorrow

32 minutes ago
 QCC publishes annual report for 2022

QCC publishes annual report for 2022

1 hour ago
 SC senior pusine judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa addre ..

SC senior pusine judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa addresses joint session of parliame ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.