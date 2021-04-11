UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DEWA Avoids 118 Tonnes Of Carbon Emissions During Earth Hour 2021

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 11th April 2021 | 01:00 PM

DEWA avoids 118 tonnes of carbon emissions during Earth Hour 2021

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Apr, 2021) For the 14th consecutive year, Dubai has achieved significant results in reducing electricity consumption during Earth Hour 2021, with a 291 megawatts reduction, and avoided 118 tonnes of carbon emissions, said Dubai Water and Electricity Authority (DEWA) in a statement on Sunday.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, thanked and praised all customers and society members for taking part in the global initiative.

Every year, DEWA organises the Earth Hour under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; and the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai.

The event was held in cooperation with the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy and Emirates Nature, in association with World Wide Fund for Nature.

Al Tayer said: "The UAE plays a key role in supporting international efforts to address climate change, which as per His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, is 'the most prominent battle for mankind over the coming decades, to preserve a healthy planet for generations to come.

' The UAE is one of the first countries in the region to give substantial attention to protecting the environment and addressing climate change. DEWA spares no effort to support sustainable development in the UAE and Dubai, spearheading the fields of renewable energy, sustainability, and the environment and improving their efficiency,"

DEWA also organised a series of virtual lectures and competitions that targeted more than 12,000 students, several public and private organisations, sport and tourist facilities, and major malls. The authority coordinated with developers at more than 400 sites across Dubai to encourage community residents to switch off their lights for 60 minutes during Earth Hour.

Khawla Al Muhairi, Executive Vice President of Strategy and Government Communication at DEWA, thanked educational and tourist facilities, factories, malls, developers, and community members, for their active participation to ensure the event was a success. "This reflects a high community awareness on the importance of saving the environment and its precious natural resources, and their contribution to achieving these important savings," said Al Muhairi.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Electricity Water UAE Dubai Rashid Sunday Event All Government

Recent Stories

Sheikh Zayed Book Award approves 15th edition winn ..

21 minutes ago

India reports record 152,879 new coronavirus infec ..

2 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate King of Jordan on centena ..

3 hours ago

Local Press: Awarding champions in civil society i ..

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Apr 11, 2021 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.