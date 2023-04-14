DEWA briefs delegation from World Hydrogen MENA on its most prominent projects

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Apr, 2023) Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) accompanied a high-level delegation from the World Hydrogen MENA on a tour of its Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the largest single-site solar park in the world using the Independent Power Producer (IPP) model, which will have a production capacity of 5,000 megawatts (MW) by 2030.

The visiting delegation comprised senior global hydrogen leaders toured the solar park and was briefed on DEWA’s Research and Development (R&D) Centre and the Innovation Centre. These centres adopt innovation to develop practical solutions to climate change by reducing carbon emissions. The delegation received a detailed explanation of the green hydrogen project, which DEWA implemented in cooperation with Expo 2020 Dubai and Siemens Energy. It is the first in the middle East and North Africa to produce hydrogen using solar energy. It stores the hydrogen and then converts it into electrical energy for use in the air, land, sea transport sectors and other industries.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA, noted that the green hydrogen project is receiving increasing global attention for its role in achieving competitive prices in producing green hydrogen. It supports the UAE’s leadership and competitiveness in green hydrogen markets, which is expected to reach over US$400 billion.

“We support the forward-looking vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to achieve the national goals that the UAE acquires 25 percent of the low carbon hydrogen market. Green hydrogen is an environment-friendly energy source and a key pillar of a sustainable future, to accelerate the transition to carbon neutrality. This supports the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050 to provide 100 percent of Dubai’s total power production capacity from clean energy sources by 2050.

It aligns with Dubai’s commitment to sustainability and its support for energy and climate change issues. It also supports the UAE Hydrogen Leadership Roadmap, which is a major driver for providing future solutions to climate change challenges and achieving the UAE’s leadership in hydrogen,” added Al Tayer.

“DEWA received the lowest solar energy prices (Levelised Cost of Energy) globally five consecutive times. This reduces the prices of producing green hydrogen in Dubai, as DEWA produces hydrogen using solar energy. Dubai has an advanced infrastructure and an abundance of solar energy sources. It provides clear regulatory and legislative frameworks, encouraging the private sector and global investors and developers to participate in clean and renewable energy projects using the IPP model. This makes Dubai a significant supporter of the green hydrogen market in the UAE," said Waleed Bin Salman, Executive Vice President of business Development and Excellence at DEWA.

The World Hydrogen MENA’s delegation commended DEWA’s achievements that support global climate action and achieving an effective transition to a green economy. They also praised DEWA’s adoption of the latest technologies to enhance green hydrogen production using clean and renewable energy. They highlighted the state-of-the-art facilities at DEWA’s R&D Centre, including internet of Things facilities, DEWA’s Robotics & Drone laboratory, the first 3D-printed laboratory in the world; and ground station for DEWA’s Space-D programme. They also praised the prominent role of the patents registered by the centre in providing sustainable solutions in different fields.