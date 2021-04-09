UrduPoint.com
DEWA Briefs Uzbekistani Delegation On Its Pioneering Experience In Using Renewable Energy

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 04:15 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Apr, 2021) Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) received a high-level delegation from the National Electric Grids of Uzbekistan (JSC), the Ministry of Energy, the Ministry of Investment and Foreign Trade in Uzbekistan.

DEWA’s officials briefed the visiting delegation on DEWA’s practices and experience in using clean and renewable energy for the grid and energy transmission control centres. This is part of DEWA’s benchmarking visits.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, said such visits are important as they show DEWA’s key projects and initiatives that promote sustainable development and green economy in Dubai. DEWA has become one of the most prominent and distinguished global utilities in all its operations.

During these visits, DEWA highlights its best practices in energy and water generation, transmission and distribution, sustainability, innovation and future shaping.

Hussain Lootah, Executive Vice President of Transmission Power at DEWA, briefed the delegation, led by Isakulov Dadajon Aynakulovich, Chairman of JSC.

The briefing included DEWA’s key projects that support sustainable development in Dubai, to develop the clean and renewable energy sector, and find alternative solutions to conventional energy.

The visiting delegation thanked DEWA for the opportunity to learn about its leading experience and commended DEWA’s efforts in sustainability and its transformation towards renewable energy.

