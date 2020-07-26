DEWA, BSI launch first Enterprise Risk and Resilience Management standard for utility sector

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jul, 2020) Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DEWA, has launched the PAS 60518:2020 - Enterprise Risk and Resilience Management standard for the utility sector.

The standard, which was developed by DEWA in cooperation with the British Standards Institution, BSI, is the first of its kind in the world and reflects an important evolution in risk and resilience management. The new achievement confirms DEWA’s global role in the utility sector and supports its vision to become a leading global sustainable innovative corporation.

During the virtual launch ceremony, Howard Kerr, Chief Executive, BSI Group, presented Al Tayer with the Global Recognition Award, in recognition of his efforts to enhance excellence in risk management and resilience. Scott Steedman, Director of Standards at BSI, DEWA’s Executive Vice Presidents and Vice Presidents attended the launching ceremony.

"I am honoured to dedicate this achievement to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, who has consolidated the foundations of government excellence.

As a result, the UAE Government has become a global role model for excellence. This new standard, developed by DEWA in cooperation with the British Standards Institution, BSI, and leading international utilities, adds to DEWA’s distinguished and pioneering achievements. It will be a revolutionary global reference for utilities, and a key enabler for advancing risk management and resilience," said Al Tayer.

Khawla Al Mehairi, Executive Vice President of Strategy and Government Communications at DEWA, said that developing PAS 60518 underlines DEWA’s leading position among global utilities. The new standard is an important addition to DEWA’s efforts to set risk and resilience standards to ensure business continuity and handle emergencies with the highest levels of efficiency, to serve the public and ensure their happiness.

Al Mehairi noted that a number of international utilities participated with DEWA and BSI in developing the new standard. These include France’s EDF, Germany’s RWE, and the UK National Grid.